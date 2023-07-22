In a post, a former deputy questioned whether Dilma’s impeachment would fit into an anti-democratic movement organization

the former deputy Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos-PR) criticized this Friday (July 21, 2023) the new set of public safety measures announced by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). At the twitterthe former prosecutor of the Lava Jato operation asked whether the sentence of 6 to 12 years for those who organize or lead anti-democratic movements proposed in the text would apply to the people who organized acts favorable to the impeachment from the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT).

“Would this apply to Dilma’s impeachment, since it was a “coup” for the leftist group? And if someone talks about Lula’s impeachment?”, He asked. The former deputy also called the new rules the “Dictatorship Package”. Government allies and part of the traditional media have called the text the “Democracy Package”. Read below the tweets.

The former deputy, who had his candidacy record revoked by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), also questioned the project included in the package announced this 6th (July 21) which proposes a prison sentence of 20 to 40 years for those “attack life” of the President of the Republic and heads of other Powers.

“Does anyone have any doubts that the alleged attackers in Rome would fall under this new rule because of the alleged ‘slap on the glasses’?”he said in reference to the trio accused of harassing the Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes at Rome International Airport, in Italy, on the 6th (14.jul).

PUBLIC SAFETY PACKAGE

The actions announced by Lula on this 6th (July 21) are part of the PAS (Security Action Program). Among the measures are projects that determine greater penalties for sponsors of extremist acts and for those and for whom “attack life” of the heads of the Three Powers.

The project proposed by the government amends the Penal Code. The suggestions are as follows, according to the document (full – 372 KB) made available by the Ministry of Justice:

from 6 to 12 years for those who organize or lead anti-democratic movements;

from 8 to 20 years for those who finance anti-democratic movements;

from 6 to 12 years, plus a penalty corresponding to violence, for crimes that threaten the physical integrity and freedom of the President of the Republic, the Vice President of the Republic, the President of the Senate, the President of the Chamber, the ministers of the Federal Supreme Court and the Attorney General of the Republic, with a view to altering the democratic constitutional order;

from 20 to 40 years for crimes that threaten the life of the authorities mentioned above, with the aim of altering the democratic constitutional order.

The Lula government’s proposal does not detail in detail what would be condemnable acts for violating the democratic rule of law.

For example, in the case of the acts of the 8th of January, the Federal Supreme Court had, until the 26th of June, accused 1,290 people. It is not clear from the STF decisions if all those considered defendants actually destroyed public buildings or if some were just in front of Congress or in Praça dos Três Poderes shouting slogans against the institutions. The Security Action Program also makes it clear whether it affects people who only demonstrate peacefully against democracy.

Among those indicted by the 8 de Janeiro, as is known, there are people who held signs on the lawn during the demonstrations, but who did not destroy the local buildings. Lula’s project does not explain whether anyone holding or carrying a banner or poster with messages against democracy in a public square would already be subject to the penalties described in the text.