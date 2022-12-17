The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has approved a media law that allows media outlets to be closed without a court order and prohibits the publication of inconsistent information about Russia. Ukrainian journalists and European observers opposed the law, but their protests did not help. “Izvestia” understood what would change in the work of the Kyiv media.

The law strengthens censorship

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in the final reading approved the law on the media, the normative act was supported by 299 deputies . At the meeting, there was no criticism of the bill; on the contrary, the author of the document, Nikita Poturaev, received compliments. “Nikita, I’m really your fan,” said the head of the “Batkivshchyna” Yulia Tymoshenko. “Nikita really did a lot,” said Nikolai Knyazhitsky, a representative of European Solidarity.

The law exacerbates censorship of the Ukrainian media space. Primarily it is forbidden to publish objective information about Russia . In the language of Ukrainian officials, this is called “positive coverage of the activities of the authorities of the aggressor state in order to popularize them.”

Apparently, the media, with even greater zeal, will immerse Ukrainians in a reality in which Russians “envy European Ukraine” and dream of washing machines and toilets. In information and information-analytical programs, Russia will definitely be called an aggressor state, without such a mention, the program will not go on the air.

Law also prohibits the publication of independent information about the course of hostilities and imposes personal sanctions – Programs and materials containing people from the list of persons threatening national security will be blocked. This will change the way the list is generated. Previously, to be included in this list, an appeal from the National Security and Defense Council or the Security Service of Ukraine was required, now the decision of the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting is sufficient. Before the last reading into the law added a ban on discrimination against “people of non-traditional orientation” – an obvious nod to Western observers .

The National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting will supervise the implementation of the law. This body is completely under the control of President Zelensky: out of eight members of the council, four are personally appointed by the president, four more are chosen by the Verkhovna Rada controlled by the head of state.

The National Council will be able to block the work of those media that are not officially registered without the permission of the court. By court decision – and those who have registration. “If this is the ideology of the Russian Federation, such media will simply be closed,” Alexander Burmagin, one of the authors of the law, warns.

The National Council will also fine the media, send orders, block the work of Internet publications for a period of 14 days without a court order, require YouTube and Facebook (owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation) to remove any content, and Google to remove information from search . In fact, President Zelensky receives unlimited tools for controlling the media space.

Zelensky has long interfered in the work of the media

The Ukrainian authorities have long tried to tighten control over the media. Deputy Nikita Poturaev presented the first version of the law in the winter of 2020. Then the initiative of the parliamentarian caused a flurry of criticism. More than 100 journalists and media managers sent an open letter to Zelensky asking him to revise the project, they were supported by international organizations, including Reporters Without Borders.

The Union of Journalists of Ukraine (UJU) criticized the idea. “The problem of the government is that it does not have its own media resource. Creating your own media is expensive, time consuming and the government does not know how. Therefore, about The president’s office and the “servants of the people” took the easier route. They decided to adopt a special criminal code for the media, and, using the fear of punishment, to force the media to talk about Zelensky either well or not “, – said the secretary of the UJU Serhiy Lyamets.

After a stormy reaction, the Ukrainian authorities abandoned the initiative. In addition, it turned out that it is possible to crack down on objectionable media without the appropriate laws. So, in the winter of 2021, Zelensky imposed sanctions against the largest opposition TV channels NewsOne, ZIK and 112 Ukraine. . Ukrainian legislation did not provide for such a mechanism for imposing sanctions, but this did not bother the country’s president, and all three TV channels stopped broadcasting.

After the start of the Russian military operation, the Ukrainian media space was subjected to even greater regulation. Coverage of hostilities is allowed only on the basis of official reports of the Ministry of Defense, TV channels are forced to broadcast a single telethon about Ukraine’s victories over Russia. Apparently, Zelensky’s team didn’t even think this was enough; to consolidate their successes, the authorities pushed through the adoption of a forgotten law.

Wherein protest voices sounded this time too . Thus, the Internet Association of Ukraine announced the threat of totalitarianism in the media sphere. Lawyers of the Verkhovna Rada noted that the provisions of the draft contradict the Constitution of the country and do not take into account the practice of the European Court of Human Rights.

International organizations have also criticized the law. Thus, the European Federation of Journalists called the document worthy of the worst authoritarian regimes. Interestingly, the authors of the law say they have prepared the document in accordance with EU directives. At the same time, analysts calculated that only 10% of the provisions relate to EU regulations, the rest is the free creativity of legislators.

Ukrainian media will hardly change

Experts believe that the new law will not change the situation in the Ukrainian media.

– Perhaps the law was adopted for the convenience of management or decided to please Western observers. Another option is that Ukrainian legislators simply have nothing to do. In any case, the content of the Ukrainian media will not change, they are still actively censored and self-censored. – says political analyst Bogdan Bezpalko to Izvestia.

