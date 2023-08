How did you feel about the content of this article?

A poster in Managua shows vice president and first lady Rosario Murillo alongside dictator Daniel Ortega | Photo: EFE/Jorge Torres

The Nicaraguan dictatorship, using the country’s National Police, expelled six Jesuits from their residence in the capital Managua. The residence, known as Villa Carmen and located next to the Central American University (UCA) – which recently had its assets confiscated on charges of “terrorism” – is owned by the Society of Jesus, but the authorities of the Daniel Ortega regime have claimed it. as state property.

In the early hours of the morning of last Saturday (19), members of the police, accompanied by representatives of the judiciary, which is controlled by the dictatorship, showed up at the Villa Carmen residence with the intention of demanding the eviction of the Jesuits.

Although the Jesuits presented documents proving that the property belonged to them, the authorities ignored these documents and ordered the religious to leave the residence. Regime agents even allowed the Jesuits to remove some personal objects before being evicted.

The Conference of Jesuit Provincials of Latin America and the Caribbean issued a statement in response to the expulsion, calling it “another act of a spectacle where truth, justice and respect for the inalienable rights of human beings face measures that seek to silence the voices that are raised and support the struggle for a country where everyone’s rights are respected”.

In its communiqué, the Conference of Jesuit Provincials reaffirmed its commitment to hope and support for UCA, highlighting the hashtag #TodosSomosUca.

The Central American Province of the Society of Jesus also strongly condemned the eviction, expressing its confidence that the Jesuits of Nicaragua will be welcomed elsewhere under divine protection.

The evicted Jesuits are currently in the Community of San Ignacio in Managua.

These events are part of a series of repressive actions that the Nicaraguan regime has been carrying out against members of the Society of Jesus, which include the confiscation of assets and the seizure of the Catholic University – which even had its name changed, starting to be called National University Casimiro Sotelo Montenegro.

Sotelo was president of the UCA Student Center and a guerrilla fighter in the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), which overthrew dictator Anastasio Somoza in 1979.