In 2016, Chinese dictator Xi Jinping stated that “religious groups must adhere to the leadership of the Communist Party” of China (CPC). Consistent with this view, the communist dictatorship promotes great persecution of religious people and communities that only seek to practice their faith – one of the most extreme cases is the genocide of the Uighurs, a Muslim minority in the Xinjiang region.

Against the Catholic Church, repression is also intense. One of the most notorious recent cases was the arrest, last year, of Cardinal Joseph Zen, for association with an entity that financially helped demonstrators of protests for democracy in Hong Kong.

However, for the CCP, it is not enough to persecute Catholics: the communist regime also interferes in the internal affairs of the Church in China.

This month, Pope Francis decided to approve the appointment of the new bishop of Shanghai, Joseph Shen Bin, who had been appointed by Chinese authorities in April without Vatican approval.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State, commented, in statements reproduced by Catholic News Agency, that Francis sought “to remedy the canonical irregularity created in Shanghai, in view of the greater good of the diocese and the fruitful exercise of the bishop’s pastoral ministry.” . He also argued that the city had been without a bishop for over ten years.

Unlike what happens in democratic countries, where national governments do not interfere in internal procedures of the Church, an interim agreement between the Holy See and Beijing established in 2018 stipulates that China appoints bishops before they are appointed by the pope, and this, in theory, has the final say. In practice, even this agreement, renewed in 2020 and 2022, has not been respected by China.

Shen Bin’s case was the second breach of commitment in less than a year: in November, Chinese authorities had appointed John Peng Weizhao as auxiliary bishop of Jiangxi, a diocese that is not recognized by the Vatican.

Despite these displays of disrespect, Parolin said the Holy See remains “determined” to maintain dialogue with China. “In fact, the dialogue between the Vatican side and the Chinese side remains open and I believe that it is a somewhat obligatory path”, argued the cardinal.

Shen Bin is president of the Council of Chinese Bishops, an entity linked to the Chinese government and not recognized by the Vatican. The Holy See wants a traditional episcopal conference in China and the establishment of regular contact between Chinese bishops and the pope.

In May, CCP regional officials visited the Diocese of Shanghai and were welcomed by Shen Bin. Qian Feng, one of the party’s representatives, asked Catholics in the city to join a project of “sinization” (accommodation to Chinese cultural ideals) of religion and an “orientation” towards socialism.

“At the same time, we must focus on two main themes, unity and democracy, unite and guide the majority of religious believers to move forward on a new journey, build a new era, build consensus and gather forces for high-quality development of society. economy of Shanghai and various developments,” said Feng, according to a report by the Union of Catholic Asian News website.

The Vatican has no diplomatic ties with China: the Holy See is one of the few states in the world that recognize Taiwan.

Appearance of churches irritates Chinese dictatorship

In addition to this interference, Xi Jinping wants to dictate the appearance of Catholic churches in China. As part of the aforementioned sinization campaign, which also affects holy places of other religions, churches are having to undergo adaptations.

In its most recent report on religious freedom, the organization Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), which placed China in the “persecution” classification, highlighted the case of the Church of the Sacred Heart in Yining, in the region of Xinjiang. .

Although the church has all the permits required by the Administration for Religious Affairs of China – even Yili district officials and Yining officials attended the opening in 2000 and praised the construction – in 2018, the Religious Affairs Bureau promoted a series of changes in the building.

Four bas-reliefs on the façade were defaced, statues of Saints Peter and Saint Paul were removed, the cross that adorned the tympanic cusp was torn off and the two domes and the bell towers were destroyed for being “too showy”.

In February 2021, local authorities came to determine the destruction of the church, but backtracked after a report on the Asia News website reported the threat.