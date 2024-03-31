Senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE) compared March 31st with January 8th, 2023 and said that “coup artists will not be amnestied”

The chief minister of Secom (Secretariat of Social Communication), Paulo Pimenta, and deputies and senators allied to the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) spoke out on their social media profiles about the 60th anniversary of the military coup, remembered this Sunday (31 March 2024).

The PT's management decided to ignore the date. Both Lula's profiles and those of Secom and the Presidency did not comment on the event until 2 pm.

The senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE) compared March 31, 1964 with January 8, 2023, when extremists invaded the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília.

