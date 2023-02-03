New president of the body, Eneá de Stutz e Almeida said that lack of accountability “set the bomb” that led to extremist acts

The new president of the Amnesty Commission, Eneá de Stutz e Almeida, said that the invasion by right-wing extremists of Praça dos Três Poderes on January 8, in Brasília, is the result of decades of negligence and lack of accountability for crimes committed during the dictatorship. military (1964-1985).

“Forgetting or pretending that nothing happened during the dictatorship set up a time bomb, and that bomb exploded on January 8”, said in an interview with the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo Published this Friday (3.Feb.2023).

According to Almeida, the “denial stance” with dictatorship means a “repression oblivion”that is, a posture of pretending that “nothing happened”. “What is the result of each and every repression? Violence”he stated.

The Amnesty Commission was created by the Law No. 10,559/2002 and is linked to the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship.

The organ has the function “analyze amnesty requests that have unequivocal evidence of the facts related to the persecution suffered, of an exclusively political nature, as well as issue an opinion on amnesty requests, in order to advise the Minister of Justice in his decisions”, according to the federal government website.

During the 4 years of the Presidency of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the Amnesty Commission was made up of military personnel, including General Luiz Eduardo Rocha Paiva, author of the preface to the biography of Carlos Brilhante Ustra, the only military member considered a torturer by the STF (Federal Supreme Court). Ustra, who died in 2015, was never held criminally responsible for the acts.

For the president of the commission, despite the differences with the 1964 coup, the magnitude of the acts carried out this year do not diminish the “the size of the risk to which Brazilian democracy was subjected”.

“It was, yes, an attempt at a coup d’état. There was rehearsal on the 12th of December [quando bolsonaristas tentaram invadir a sede da Polícia Federal]then with the [tentativa de] bomb at the airport and during the entire period of these camps. The peak was on the 8th of January”said.

According to her, the biggest lesson of the episode is that “Democracy is always at risk” and what is needed “reiterate, permanently, the memory” of the period.

In his assessment, the process of forgetting the military dictatorship in Brazil went through “distortion” of the Amnesty Commission during the governments of former presidents Michel Temer (MDB) and Jair Bolsonaro. During this period, he says, the organ was transformed from a “state commission” for “government committee”.

According to Almeida, this process began with Temer’s determination that the body no longer needed to publicly apologize to victims who had the right to receive compensation for persecution during the dictatorship.

“When the commission deferred [um pedido de indenização], she made a declaration of forgiveness. That is, she vocalized, on behalf of the Brazilian State, the guarantee that political persecution would never happen again ”, stated.

In the previous administration, 95% of the requests for compensation judged by the amnesty commission were denied, as well as that of the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT), arrested and tortured during the dictatorship. Part of these processes will be reviewed, said Eneá de Stutz e Almeida.

Cases where the person proves to have been persecuted, but the application was still rejected, will be tried again. It is estimated that there are around 8,000 lawsuits, among those judged in the last 4 years and those pending analysis.

She predicts that, if the commission grants indemnities again, new requests will begin to arrive. It also argues that working on the memory of the military period is also understanding that the violence of the dictatorship is the same that victimizes segments of society, such as indigenous people, black people, low-income people and environmentalists.

“For the State to repeat this persecuting behavior, of being a dictator and totalitarian, we cannot allow it. Facing this authoritarian legacy really means building the democratic rule of law”he stated.

Invasion of the Three Powers

Around 3 pm on Sunday (8.jan.2023), right-wing extremists invaded the National Congress after breaking through the protective barriers placed by the security forces of the Federal District and the National Force. There, invaded the Green Hall of the Chamber of Deputies, an area that gives access to the plenary of the House. Voting equipment in the plenary was vandalized. Extremists also used the Senate’s “slide” mat.

Then, the radicals went to the Planalto Palace and destroyed several rooms in the seat of the Executive Branch. Finally, they invaded the STF (Federal Supreme Court). They broke windows on the facade and reached the plenary of the Court, where they pulled chairs from the floor and the Coat of Arms of the Republic – which was attached to the wall of the plenary of the Court. The radicals also graffitied the statue “A Justiça”, made by Alfredo Ceschiatti in 1961, and the door of Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ office.

The acts were carried out by people mostly dressed in Brazilian soccer team T-shirts, clothes in the colors of the Brazilian flag and, sometimes, with the flag itself on the back. They claimed to be patriots and advocated military intervention (in practice, a coup d’état) to overthrow the president’s government. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

before the invasion

The organization of the movement had been previously monitored by the federal government, which had determined the use of the National Force in the region. On Sunday morning (January 8), 3 buses of security agents were deployed on the Esplanade. But they were not enough to contain the invasion of the radicals in the seat of the Legislative.

During the weekend, dozens of buses and hundreds of cars and people arrived in the federal capital for the demonstration. Initially, the group concentrated on the headquarters of the Army Headquarters, 7.9 km from Praça dos Três Poderes.

Afterwards, the radicals walked down the Monumental Axis to the Esplanada dos Ministérios, escorted by the Military Police of the Federal District.

Access from the avenues was blocked for vehicles. But there was no impediment for those walking past.

On Sunday (January 8), police officers searched pedestrians who wanted to go to the Esplanada. Each access point had a pair of military police officers to search bags and backpacks. The focus was on identifying sharp objects, such as glass and knives.

against squid

Since the election results, right-wing extremists have camped in front of barracks in different Brazilian states. They also held protests on federal highways and, after Lula’s diplomacy, promoted violent acts in the center of Brasília. In addition, the police found explosive materials in 2 locations in the federal capital.