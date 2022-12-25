The Brazilian civil-military dictatorship (1964-1985) was the “pivotal moment” for the consolidation of large national construction companies and responsible for the concentration of power and capital of these construction companies in the economy.

The teacher’s rating Pedro Henrique Pedreira Campos, gives UFRJ (Federal Rural University of Rio de Janeiro), PhD in History from UFF (Federal Fluminense University).

Campos is the author of the book “Strange cathedrals – Brazilian contractors and the civil-military dictatorship” (Editora da UFF, 444 pages, 2014). The work, the result of his research for the doctoral thesis “The Dictatorship of Contractors”, completed in 2012, analyzed the relationship between construction companies and Brazilian dictatorial governments. read the full of the search (3.2 MB).

In April 1969, with Congress closed by AI-5 (Institutional Act No. 5), the then president Arthur da Costa eSilva downloaded a decree which closed the country’s doors to foreign companies in infrastructure works. A market reserve was created there for the heavy construction sector.

“Art. 1 The Federal Administration bodies, including the Indirect Administration entities, may only contract the provision of technical consulting and engineering services with foreign companies in cases where there is no national company duly trained and qualified for the performance of the services to be contracted. ”

The measure lasted until 1991, when it was revoked by President Fernando Collor🇧🇷 The extinction of protection, however, had no practical effects. The large national construction companies already had a consolidated position in the market, in addition to political influence and deep insertion in the Brazilian State.

Until the late 1960s, for example, the giant OEC (formerly Odebrecht) was just a local company in Bahia. After the decree, it rose to the list of the largest in the country. One of the major works that helped the company was the construction of the headquarters of Petrobras in Rio de Janeiro (in 1971) – then controlled by the military.

There was a strong evolution of other contractors in the period, such as Andrade Gutierrez and Mendes Júnior.

Supported by the protection of international competition and with large works and infrastructure projects at their disposal, such as the Transamazônica highway and the Itaipu hydroelectric plant, the largest national construction companies concentrated power and revenue. At the end of the regime, in 1984, the 5 largest contractors earned the equivalent of 56.9% of the revenue of the 100 largest.

Benefited during the dictatorship, these large construction companies were in the sights of the Lava Jato operation in the 2nd decade of the 21st century. The investigations, which exposed the way companies acted in agreement with the Public Power, had a profound impact on the sector.

The market became less concentrated. In 2020, the revenue of the 5 largest contractors represented 24.4% of the 100 largest.

“HIGHLY BENEFITED”

During the military governments, Brazilian contractors saw their revenues explode and, with the support of government agencies, began to operate in other countries, becoming multinationals.

According to Campos, the big Brazilian construction companies were “highly benefited by the policies implemented during the dictatorship”🇧🇷 He cited measures such as the channeling of Budget resources to infrastructure works, an institutional action to protect and boost certain economic groups in the sector, direct financing of activities and tax exemptions.

“No wonder, during the 1970s, these economic groups took an unprecedented step and became large conglomerates, with activities not only in the heavy construction sector, but also in other segments of the economy”.

The expert said that there was a certain “selectivity” of military governments to protect certain business groups, such as the banking, communication, and construction sectors.

In the area of ​​contractors, government action at the time led to a concentration of capital in the hands of a few companies, centralizing a market that was previously more fragmented.

“The centralization of resources will make us have a large oligopoly in the heavy construction sector at the end of the dictatorship”he stated.

CORRUPTION

O “selective protectionism” investigated by Campos did not equally benefit all companies, even those in areas protected by the government. The researcher cited cases in which accusations of corruption were used to remove certain companies from the scene.

This was the case of the construction company Rabello, a company that was linked to the image of President Juscelino Kubitschek and which was responsible for works such as the Alvorada and Planalto palaces, in Brasília.

“Rabello was a company that followed JK since he was mayor of Belo Horizonte. She was accused of corruption associated with Juscelino, [algo] never proven, and suffering a series of defeats in the processes of competitions and biddings after the coup of 1964″said Campos.

Far from being present in isolated cases, corruption was common at the time, according to the professor. the companies were “heavily involved” in episodes of irregularities, such as payment of bribes, fraud in bids, prior competition agreements, and additives during works.

“However, we did not have the control mechanisms, on the part of a typical rule of law: free press supervising the processes, Public Prosecutor’s Office acting, independent Federal Police, parliamentary opposition being able to supervise”he declared.

“A completely objectionable environment has been created in relation to accusations of irregularities and illegalities involving these private companies, public agents and the State as a whole”.

An example of the proximity of companies to public authorities during the dictatorship was the allocation of military personnel to management positions in companies that provided infrastructure works or on the boards of large corporations.

REDEMOCRATIZATION

If during the dictatorship the political and strategic action of builders and contractors focused on the Executive Branch, with redemocratization the tactics had to change.

According to Campos, the action starts to take place in the elections, in the press and in the parties with the objective of maintaining the presence in the new niches of power and guaranteeing the position conquered during the dictatorship.

“Companies are starting to finance election campaigns, and will start to have a movement in parliamentary dynamics”said the researcher. “These companies also have a lawsuit in the justice system, which is something that has rarely appeared in recent investigations and in Lava Jato”.

CAR WASH

Launched in 2014, the Lava Jato operation impacted the infrastructure sector and was responsible for a process of “devastation” and “penalty” of companies in the sector, according to Campos.

The teacher criticizes the conduct of investigations. The operation, in the end, made the companies less competitive, which opened the way for the arrival of foreign groups.

According to him, international groups “entered the Brazilian infrastructure sector with great force, starting to rival and even surpass Brazilian companies in some projects”, because national contractors “were destabilized and weakened, and some went bankrupt”.

Campos states that it is possible to observe “the rise of some national economic groups, associated with specific governments, such as the case of MRV in the Bolsonaro government”🇧🇷 According to him, until Lava Jato, the infrastructure sector was “one of the few segments of the economy controlled by notoriously national companies, by Brazilian capital and by people from the country”.

For the researcher, the sector’s future scenario tends to be one of coexistence between national and foreign groups. “I find it difficult to have a reversal of the destructive power triggered by the Lava Jato operation”, said.