Home page politics

From: Anne-Christine Merholz

Split

Russia’s attack on Ukraine has shaken confidence in peace in the Western world. Now the terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel. Is there a risk of wildfire?

With the War in Israel a new, sad climax has been reached. What impact does Hamas’ terrorist attack have on the power structure in the world? From Thursday to Sunday, under the patronage of Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst, high-ranking experts discussed the topic “A world out of joint – global power shifts and religious extremism” at the conference of the Academy of International Affairs North Rhine-Westphalia. In an interview, Prof. Dr. Ulrich Schlie, expert for international politics and security and strategy research, explains the pull effects of current crises and wars.

Israel is the second Western country next to Ukraine to be exposed to attacks and war. Is there now a wave of violence against the Western lifestyle in the European neighborhood?

We are currently experiencing power shifts on a large scale. The end of the old order brings new uncertainties, new centers of power are emerging, and unfortunately, in the shadow of the breach of international law caused by Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and the rise of China, there are forces all over the world – as is now the case in the Middle East or the Balkans – who want to exploit the confusing situation to their advantage. Unfortunately, war, terror and anarchy are the order of the day. This can indeed be interpreted as an attack on the West and its attempts to impose a rules-based order.

Did Russia’s attack on Ukraine break a taboo?

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a sovereign European country, is a breach of civilization and has brought war between states back to Europe in the 21st century. It shows how extremely fragile our order is. However, the North Atlantic Alliance’s decisive response to this challenge should give supporters of the law of the jungle pause. The West does not stand idly by while the law is trampled on. The United States’ response to the current crisis in the Middle East, the strengthening of the American military presence in the region, speaks the same language.

“The situation in the Middle East remains extremely tense”

Has war become “normal”?

In any case, it is advisable to be vigilant now. The situation in the Middle East remains extremely tense. The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has just been decided unilaterally by Russia. And the shifts in power in the Balkans, the Serbian influence in Bosnia and Kosovo, do not bode well for the next few months.

Did this motivate Hamas to invade Israel?

Those in the know have long feared Hamas’ brutal terrorist attack. We can assume that Hamas’ actions were coldly calculated and that they consciously relied on the counterattack and the associated escalation. The blow came at a moment of Israel’s weakness and deep internal divisions in society. However, it is very possible that the deadly calculation will prove to be a fatal mistake for Hamas.

Russia is attacking Ukraine because it is oriented towards the West; Hamas kills women and men who celebrate peacefully and carefree. Are these targeted attacks on the Western, free, democratic lifestyle?

Russia attacked Ukraine because it saw a good time to take revenge for the collapse of the Soviet Union and because it underestimated the opposing forces. Hamas is a terrorist organization, and the spiral of violence in which it engages is ideological Blindness has led to the bloody terror that can now spark a conflagration across the Middle East.

“Dictators around the world can feel emboldened by Russia’s actions”

2022_09_29_International_Security_Forum_Bonn_2_Foto_Guenther_Ortmann.jpg © Günther Ortmann/AIANRW

Russia also deliberately kills civilians; Hamas specifically targets women, children and civilians. Do we have to adapt to a new type of warfare?

The law is being trampled on, and Hamas’ terror is one of the most deplorable things we have seen since the end of the Second World War. In this respect, the Israeli counterattack also has something of the character of a hostage rescue operation. It therefore remains essential to insist on compliance with international law and that international law standards are adhered to.

Syria, Ukraine and now (again) Israel: is war now part of everyday life in Europe’s neighborhood?

Unfortunately, wars and conflicts have become more likely again. It is all the more important that we never get used to the fact that they become an everyday phenomenon.

Has Russia’s unprovoked invasion lowered the threshold for starting a war?

This cannot be ruled out because dictators around the world may feel emboldened by Russia’s actions and because we also see the world’s autocrats becoming ever closer together. This makes it all the more important to take a clear stance and focus on deterrence and compliance with international law.

* Ulrich Schlie, born in 1965, is a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of the North Rhine-Westphalia Academy for International Politics (Academy of International Affairs NRW, Managing Director, headed by Director: Dr. Mayssoun Zein Al Din), Henry Kissinger Professor for Security and Strategy research at the Institute for Political Science and Sociology at the University of Bonn and director of the Center for Advanced Security, Strategic and Integration Studies (CASSIS).