O dictatorPresident of Belarus in Eastern Europe, Alexander Lukashenkomade an official invitation to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to discuss mechanisms to put an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine, citing the “need for diplomatic solutions between the countries”.

Belarus is an ally of Vladimir Putin, president of Russia and was used, in February 2022, as a platform in the invasion of Ukraine.

A few months ago, Russia sent nuclear weapons to Belarus and warned that it would use them if attacked by Ukrainian forces. The country also voted against UN resolutions that condemned the Russian invasion.

In power since 1994, dictator Alexander Lukashenko is accused of having rigged elections and a referendum that proposed changes to the constitution. Accused of arresting and torturing political opponents, Lukashenko asked that the invitation to Lula be formalized to the Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, through his minister of the same portfolio, Sergei Aleinik. The meeting between the two took place in New York on Friday (22), where the UN General Assembly is being held.

At the X, formerly Twitter, the official profile of Itamaraty published a photo of the two foreign ministers informing that “Minister Mauro Vieira held a bilateral meeting today (yesterday), in New York, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Sergey Aleinik, during which they discussed the war in Ukraine and the dynamization of relations bilateral economic policies”. The country is an important producer of fertilizers, widely used in Brazilian crops.

Commission proposed by Lula does not include Belarus

Lula has defended the creation of a commission between countries with no direct relation to the war, but it does not include Belarus. The Brazilian president argues that the group could debate alternatives to the war that has already been going on for more than a year and a half.

The Brazilian president met this week in New York with the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, after a series of agenda disagreements. Volodymyr Zelensky has already publicly criticized the Lula government’s stance in not taking a stance against the attacks that the country is suffering from Russia.