Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, arrive in Havana, Cuba, to attend an ALBA summit, December 13| Photo: EFE/ Miraflores Press

Venezuela’s dictator Nicolás Maduro arrived in Havana to participate in the 20th Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (Alba), which will be held this Tuesday in Cuba, and said he hopes to debate “the new post-world world. pandemic”.

“The ALBA countries managed to correctly manage the pandemic crisis, resist with vaccines, control the situation, and today we are holding the first face-to-face post-pandemic summit to discuss a post-pandemic economic, social and political plan; to discuss the new world post-pandemic,” said Maduro upon landing on the island.

Although Maduro praised the management of the pandemic by the countries of the alliance, NGOs, health professionals and other sectors of society denounce a more dramatic situation in Venezuela, with a blackout of information about Covid-19 and a general lack of structure to fight the contagion.

The Venezuelan dictator also declared that he went to the summit, which he described as a meeting “of unity, solidarity, fraternity”, to speak of “peace, unity and integration”.

“An alliance to build the new world based on our identity and diversity”, he emphasized.

ALBA is an alliance of ten Latin American nations, founded by the late leaders of Cuba and Venezuela, Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez, as a response to the US proposal to create the FTAA, a trade agreement in the region that did not materialize. This week’s meeting in Havana will be the first ALBA presence since 2019.

Cuban dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel said on Twitter that the summit will favor the bloc’s integration, will analyze its origins and address the problems caused by Covid-19.