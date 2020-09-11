North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has made an enormous announcement to avoid wasting the nation from the corona virus. Kim Jong has ordered his troops on the China border to shoot straight at any intruder to forestall Corona-infected people from coming into the nation. This declare is made by the commander of the US Military (US Pressure Korea), Robert Abram, stationed in South Korea.North Korea has not but confirmed any instances of corona virus. The state of well being providers in North Korea may be very poor as a result of stringent restrictions of the US and Western international locations. In such a scenario, Kim Jong is afraid that if the corona virus spreads in his nation, it will likely be very tough to cease it.

Not a single case of Corona in North Korea!

North Korea sealed its borders with China in January for concern of Corona. On the similar time, in July, the North Korean state media reported {that a} state of emergency has been declared on account of corona within the nation. Nevertheless, not a single corona case has but been confirmed in any authorities assertion.

Order to shoot intruders

In a program on the Middle for Strategic and Worldwide Research in Washington, US Pressure Korea commander Robert Abram stated North Korea ordered to shoot any individual intruding from the China border to forestall an infection with the corona virus. is. It has made an space of ​​one to 2 kilometers on its border as a buffer zone. During which Kim Jong Un’s Particular Operation Pressure is deployed.



The border with China is closed since January

He stated that smuggling incidents have intensified as a result of closure of the border with China since January. Because of which North Korea’s imports have decreased by 85 %. 1000’s of individuals have been left homeless in North Korea as a result of latest storm, however Kim is concentrated on coping with the corona virus.