Former Ajax director Marc Overmars is not allowed to work for a year due to sexual misconduct, the Sports Jurisdiction Institute ruled today. Small detail: this suspension does not apply in Belgium, where Overmars works as technical director. This leads to misunderstandings here and there. Yet it is possible dickpicmatter for the ex-Ajax player to get some momentum. “This must be reported to FIFA.”
Sander van Mersbergen, Nik Kok
Latest update:
21:05
