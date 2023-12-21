Director Dick Maas will make a sequel to his own film Amsterdamned from 1988. The leading role of detective Eric Visser is, just like in the original, played by Huub Stapel. The recordings will take place in 2024. The world premiere of Amsterdamned II will be in 2025, the year in which Amsterdam celebrates its 750th anniversary, producers 2CFILM, Parachute Pictures and Guess Who announced on Thursday.

#Dick #Maas #sequel #blockbuster #Amsterdamned #39Film #bloodcurdling39