The athletics world mourns the passing of Dick Fosbury, high jump champion in the 60s and 70s who died today at the age of 76. His former agent Ray Schulte gave the sad news on Instagram. Olympic gold in Mexico City 1968 with 2.24 metres, he is responsible for the innovative ‘Fosbury Flop’, the technique with which the athlete crosses the bar by overturning the body backwards and falling on his backwhich has now become customary for all jumpers.