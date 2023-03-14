American Dick Fosbury, 1968 Olympic high jump champion and who revolutionized this sport with a new technique on the back that bears his last name, died on Sunday at the age of 76, his agent announced Monday.

Fosbury was the great innovator of the high jump. In the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico, he astonished the entire world by jumping backwards, unlike the rest of the athletes, who until then only did it from the front, with the technique called ventral roller. He took gold with nine jumps with his revolutionary new style.

Having toppled the bar for the first time at 2.24 metres, by which time she had already clinched the title, she cleared that height on her third attempt before unsuccessfully tackling the world record at 2.29.

Dick Fosbury won the high jump final with 2.24 meters, followed by his compatriot Edward Carutherns, with 2.22, and the Soviet Valentin Gavrilov, with 2.20, who jumped in the traditional way until then.

This is how Dick Fosbury surprised with his new style

The image of American Dick Fosbury with his back on the bar in the high jump final was one of the most beautiful of the 1968 Mexico Olympics.



Fosbury is one of the most revolutionary athletes of the 20th century, an advanced athlete who at the age of 16 was not adapted to the scissor style or the ventral roller and then learned to do it on his back.

The “Fosbury flop”, as they call the style that marked a before and after, has an initial phase in which the jumper describes a curve and then turns on his back and with his arm outstretched, seeks the most pronounced arc possible to pass to the other side.

By winning Olympic gold, Fosbury gave credibility to his new style, which is used by all vaulters today.

With this style, in 1993 the Cuban Javier Sotomayor rose over 2.45 meters to set the world record and achieve in Salamanca (Spain) one of the longest records in the history of athletics.

