Dick Fosbury died today, March 13, 2023. The former athlete was 76 years old and during his career he characterized his sport. He basically invented a style in track and field. We owe him the innovation of the “Fosbury Flop”, the jumping style with which he won the gold medal in Mexico City in 1968. Until then, only high jumpers practiced the ventral style, Fosbury reversed it into the real sense of the word, stepping over the bar with the body backwards and falling onto the back.