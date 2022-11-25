with videoDick Advocaat will be the new head coach of ADO Den Haag. The number 17 of the Kitchen Champion Division will present him on Monday at 11 a.m. as the successor to the dismissed Dirk Kuyt. Earlier tonight, the 75-year-old coach said in football talk show Oranjewinter that he had been approached by ADO Den Haag. Lawyer takes Said Bakkati to the Bingoal Stadium as an assistant coach.

ADO Den Haag will resume the competition during the World Cup. On Sunday, December 11, Advocaat will make his debut as head coach of ADO Den Haag with an away match against Almere City. Five days later, on Friday 16 December, his home debut against TOP Oss is scheduled. Advocaat has been the head coach of 24 different clubs and countries since 1981, but never with his great childhood sweetheart. Advocaat started his playing career in 1966 at FC Den Haag, after having played there for nine years in the youth. After seven seasons he left for Roda JC in 1973, only to return to the Zuiderpark in 1980.

It does not deter Advocaat that ADO is currently not doing well in the Kitchen Champion Division, where it currently occupies seventeenth place. “That’s why it’s interesting. I still follow them. At some point things went wrong, with purchases and owners. Now it is quieter, at least in terms of owner.” See also Gas crisis: Russia is supplying Germany with gas again

Goodwill

Johan Derksen said tonight in the football talk program that the appointment of Lawyer is logical. ,,Someone like you or Aad de Mos, only they can save the club. You have goodwill in the city. Perhaps sponsors will come out of the top hat now.”



Quote

General manager Edwin Reijntjes just called me. They are convinced that the selection must be good enough Dick Lawyer

The coach is of the opinion that there is still enough stretch in the group of players. ,,Managing director Edwin Reijntjes just called me. They are convinced that the selection must be good enough,” Advocaat said in the football talk show. “They have a nice team, it has to be better than where they are now.”

Text continues below the photo.

Dick Lawyer. ©Getty Images



Lawyer will be officially presented on Monday morning. Said Bakkati will also act as his assistant at the Hague club. Lawyer celebrated his 75th birthday on September 27, but that does not stop him from football. The coach seemed to have ended his career after he left as national coach of Iraq. Before that, he worked at Feyenoord, FC Utrecht and Sparta Rotterdam in recent years.

The dismissed Dirk Kuyt was working on his first job as head coach in the court city. De Katwijker stopped playing football in 2017 and then gained experience as a trainer in the youth of Feyenoord. He was blamed for the disappointing performance of ADO.

Text continues below the tweet.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Thus, after just 176 days, his first job as head coach in professional football came to an end. Under the leadership of Kuyt, the club experienced the worst start to the season in the history of the club from The Hague with three defeats and nine goals conceded in the first three league matches.

unhappy marriage The relationship between Dirk Kuyt and ADO was already difficult from day 1. With (too difficult) system changes and 26 used players, the trainer did not deliver what was expected of him in The Hague. Read here why the marriage only lasted 176 days.

Kuyt occasionally experienced a revival. For example, great victories were booked against PEC Zwolle (1-2) and FC Eindhoven (1-0). But the team from The Hague never became constant, so that ADO is in the disappointing seventeenth place after sixteen games. The team from The Hague has not won the past five matches. In addition, it was extremely restless outside the field at the club from The Hague. For example, technical manager Daryl Janmaat suddenly resigned and key players Thomas Verheydt and Ricardo Kishna submitted a transfer request.

No worries

Even after last week’s defeat against Roda JC (0-1), Kuyt did not seem to have to worry about a dismissal, as witnessed by the words of Edwin Reijntjes in a statement about the poor results of the club from The Hague. But football advisor Ignacio Beristain arrived in The Hague early this week and had a conversation with general manager Edwin Reijntjes. Shortly afterwards, Kuyt was fired.

“We thank Dirk for his professionalism, effort and dedication,” the club from The Hague said in a short statement. “In addition, we have a huge appreciation for the perseverance, resilience and inspiration that characterize Dirk as a person. The club wishes Dirk good luck with everything that comes his (trainer) path in the future. We hope our paths cross again someday.”

Want to read more about ADO The Hague? You can do that here!





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.