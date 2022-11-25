Dick Advocaat will be the new head coach of ADO Den Haag. The club will present him on Monday morning at 11 a.m. as the successor to the dismissed Dirk Kuyt. Earlier tonight, the coach said in football talk show Oranjewinter that he had been approached by ADO Den Haag.

It does not deter Advocaat that ADO is currently not doing well in the Kitchen Champion Division. “That’s why it’s interesting. I still follow them. At some point things went wrong, with purchases and owners. Now it is quieter, at least in terms of owner.”

Johan Derksen said tonight in the football talk program that the appointment of Lawyer is logical. ,,Someone like you or Aad de Mos, they can only save the club. You have goodwill in the city. Perhaps sponsors will come out of the top hat now.”

The coach believes that there is still enough stretch in the Hague club. “Edwin Reijntjes just called me. They are convinced that the selection must be good enough,” Advocaat said in the football talk show. “They have a nice team, they should be able to do better than where they are now. See also Before & After | Sirpa-Maria Vuorinen's kitchen made a disappearing trick - The before and after pictures show that an open kitchen and living room can fit together

Lawyer will be officially presented on Monday morning. Said Bakkati will also act as his assistant at the Hague club. De Hagenaar celebrated his 75th birthday on September 27, but that does not stop him from football. His last job was the national coach of Iraq. Before that he trained, among others, Feyenoord, FC Utrecht and Sparta Rotterdam.

Dick Lawyer. ©Getty Images

