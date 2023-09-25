Curaçao is looking for a new national coach. “It’s just not all that far yet. It is serious,” said the resident of The Hague two days before his 76th birthday. However, Advocaat, who was coach of ADO Den Haag until the end of last season, said that there has certainly not been an agreement yet. “It’s about setting up an organization. That’s the big problem there.”
The trainer has often said that he is working on his last coaching job. He was previously national coach of the Netherlands, but also of the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Belgium, Russia and Serbia and recently Iraq. He was also coach of PSV, AZ, Feyenoord and FC Utrecht, among others.
