According to some job advertisements published by Electronc Arts on LinkedIN, HE SAYS would be working on a another game, in addition of course to Battlefield 2042. In particular, it is the announcement that an Audio Director is looking for to talk about the development of a new video game amid the various responsibilities.

DICE’s job advertisements on LinkeIN

Of course, the name of the game in question is not mentioned, so it is not possible to determine which one it is. However, given the recent past of DICE and considering that Battlefield 2042 is a title designed to last years, like Call of Duty: Warzone, of which it has largely copied the model, we can assume that a new Star Wars is in the works: Battlefront, perhaps to be launched in two or three years. Much more difficult that it is a sequel to Mirror’s Edge, given the poor sales of the second episode.

That said, it is not at all surprising that a software house like DICE is working on several games at the same time, given that it is one of the spearheads of Electronic Arts. The Swedish team has already shown in the past that they can manage multiple projects at the same time, so we imagine that this is also the case now.

The fact remains that the next game by DICE to be published will certainly be Battlefield 2042, in development for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PS4 and PS5.