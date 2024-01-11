In the past few hours, the nominations for an important video game award have been published: we are obviously talking about DICE Awards. The undisputed protagonist of the nominations is Marvel's Spider-Man 2, with 9 nominations including that of “Game of the Year”.

Let's find out together all the prizes and eligible titles awarded. In total there are 23 prizes up for grabs and several little gems that might surprise you: let's discover them together.

Best animation

Final Fantasy 16

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best Art Direction

Alan Wake 2

Hogwarts Legacy

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Starfield

Best character

Alan Wake 2 – Anderson Saga

Baldur's Gate 3 – Astarion

Baldur's Gate 3 – Karlach

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 – Miles Morales

Thirsty Suitors – Jala

Best soundtrack

Alan Wake 2

Diablo 4

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Planet of Lana

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Best audio design

Alan Wake 2

Cocoon

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Best story

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Dave the Diver

Thirsty Suitors

Venba

Better technical side

Alan Wake 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Hogwarts Legacy

The Finals

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom



Action of the year

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Dead Space

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Remnant 2

Adventure title of the year

Alan Wake 2

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Family Game of the Year

Disney Illusion Island

Fae Farm

Hello Kitty Adventure Island

Midnight Girl

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Title fighter of the year

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6

Racing title of the year

F-Zero 99

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged

LEGO 2K Drive

RPG of the Year

Baldur's Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Diablo 4

Final Fantasy 16

Starfield

Sports title of the year

EA Sports FC 24

MLB The Show 23

WWE 2K23

Strategy/Simulation Title of the Year

Against the Storm

Cobalt Core

Dune: Spice Wars

The Last Spell

Wartales

Immersiveness Award

Asgard's Wrath 2

Assassin's Creed Nexus VR

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Vertigo 2

We Are One

Immersive title of the year

Asgard's Wrath 2

Assassin's Creed Nexus VR

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice

Vertigo 2

Independent title of the year

Cocoon

Dredge

El Paso, Elsewhere

Thirsty Suitors

Venba

Mobile game of the year

Gubbins

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai: StarRail

Land Nil

WHAT THE CAR?

Online title of the year

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Diablo 4

Omega Strikers

Street Fighter 6

The Finals

Best Game Design

Baldur's Gate 3

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Game Direction

Baldur's Gate 3

Cocoon

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Game of the Year

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Cocoon

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The awards ceremony will be held live on all the official social channels of the award February 15.



