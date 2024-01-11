In the past few hours, the nominations for an important video game award have been published: we are obviously talking about DICE Awards. The undisputed protagonist of the nominations is Marvel's Spider-Man 2, with 9 nominations including that of “Game of the Year”.
Let's find out together all the prizes and eligible titles awarded. In total there are 23 prizes up for grabs and several little gems that might surprise you: let's discover them together.
Best animation
- Final Fantasy 16
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Best Art Direction
- Alan Wake 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Starfield
Best character
- Alan Wake 2 – Anderson Saga
- Baldur's Gate 3 – Astarion
- Baldur's Gate 3 – Karlach
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 – Miles Morales
- Thirsty Suitors – Jala
Best soundtrack
- Alan Wake 2
- Diablo 4
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Planet of Lana
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Best audio design
- Alan Wake 2
- Cocoon
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Best story
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Dave the Diver
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
Better technical side
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Finals
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Action of the year
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
- Dead Space
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Remnant 2
Adventure title of the year
- Alan Wake 2
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Family Game of the Year
- Disney Illusion Island
- Fae Farm
- Hello Kitty Adventure Island
- Midnight Girl
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Title fighter of the year
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
- Street Fighter 6
Racing title of the year
- F-Zero 99
- Forza Motorsport
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged
- LEGO 2K Drive
RPG of the Year
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy 16
- Starfield
Sports title of the year
- EA Sports FC 24
- MLB The Show 23
- WWE 2K23
Strategy/Simulation Title of the Year
- Against the Storm
- Cobalt Core
- Dune: Spice Wars
- The Last Spell
- Wartales
Immersiveness Award
- Asgard's Wrath 2
- Assassin's Creed Nexus VR
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Vertigo 2
- We Are One
Immersive title of the year
- Asgard's Wrath 2
- Assassin's Creed Nexus VR
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice
- Vertigo 2
Independent title of the year
- Cocoon
- Dredge
- El Paso, Elsewhere
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
Mobile game of the year
- Gubbins
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Honkai: StarRail
- Land Nil
- WHAT THE CAR?
Online title of the year
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Diablo 4
- Omega Strikers
- Street Fighter 6
- The Finals
Best Game Design
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Game Direction
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cocoon
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Game of the Year
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cocoon
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The awards ceremony will be held live on all the official social channels of the award February 15.
