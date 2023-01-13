The nominations of the 26th edition of the are now available DICE (Design Innovate Communicate Entertain) Awards. The list reveals which game with the most nominations is God of War Raganrok (12), followed by Horizon Forbidden West (8) and Elden Ring (7). Various games instead got 4 nominations, including Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, Tunic, Immortality and Vampire Survivors.

The DICE Awards will air on February 23, 2023. Below you can see all the nominations by category. We remind you that the DICE Awards are organized by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences.

Incredible achievements in Game Design

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Marvel Snap

tunic

Vampire Survivors

Incredible achievements in Game Direction

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

tunic

Game of the year

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Vampire Survivors

Incredible results in animations

Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Moss: Book II

Incredible achievements in Art Direction

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

The Callisto Protocol

Incredible results with one character

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Alejandro Vargas

God of War Ragnarok – Atreus

God of War Ragnarok – Kratos

Horizon Forbidden West – Aloy

Return to Monkey Island – Guybrush Threepwood

Incredible results for composing original music

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Metal: Hellsinger

Moss: Book II

Incredible Achievements in Audio Design

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

God of War Ragnarok

Gotham Knights

Somerville

Incredible narrative results

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Immortality

Norco

Incredible technological results

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Teardowns

Action Games of the Year

Bayonet 3

Grounded

Neon White

It was

Vampire Survivors

Adventure Game of the Year

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Norco

Stray

tunic

Family game of the year

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Kirby’s Dream Buffet

Lost in Play

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Trombone Champ

Fighting game of the year

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

MultiVersus

Rumbleverse

SpiderHeck

The King of Fighters XV

Driving game of the year

F1 22

Gran Turismo 7

Need for Speed ​​Unbound

RPG of the Year

Citizen Sleeper

Elden Ring

Weird West

World of Warcraft: Dragon Flight

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Sports Game of the Year

fifa 23

Mario Strikers: Battle League

MLB The Show 22

NBA 2k23

OlliOlli World

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Dwarf Fortress

Ixion

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters

Technical achievements for immersive reality

Among Us VR

Cosmonious High

Moss: Book II

Red Matter 2

The Last Clockwinder

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Cosmonious High

Moss: Book II

Red Matter 2

Tentacular

The Last Clockwinder

Incredible results for an indie game

Immortality

Neon White

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

tunic

Vampire Survivors

Online Game of the Year