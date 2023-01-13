The nominations of the 26th edition of the are now available DICE (Design Innovate Communicate Entertain) Awards. The list reveals which game with the most nominations is God of War Raganrok (12), followed by Horizon Forbidden West (8) and Elden Ring (7). Various games instead got 4 nominations, including Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, Tunic, Immortality and Vampire Survivors.
The DICE Awards will air on February 23, 2023. Below you can see all the nominations by category. We remind you that the DICE Awards are organized by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences.
Incredible achievements in Game Design
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Marvel Snap
- tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Incredible achievements in Game Direction
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- tunic
Game of the year
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Vampire Survivors
Incredible results in animations
- Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Moss: Book II
Incredible achievements in Art Direction
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- The Callisto Protocol
Incredible results with one character
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Alejandro Vargas
- God of War Ragnarok – Atreus
- God of War Ragnarok – Kratos
- Horizon Forbidden West – Aloy
- Return to Monkey Island – Guybrush Threepwood
Incredible results for composing original music
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Moss: Book II
Incredible Achievements in Audio Design
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gotham Knights
- Somerville
Incredible narrative results
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
- Immortality
- Norco
Incredible technological results
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Teardowns
Action Games of the Year
- Bayonet 3
- Grounded
- Neon White
- It was
- Vampire Survivors
Adventure Game of the Year
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Norco
- Stray
- tunic
Family game of the year
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Kirby’s Dream Buffet
- Lost in Play
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Trombone Champ
Fighting game of the year
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
- MultiVersus
- Rumbleverse
- SpiderHeck
- The King of Fighters XV
Driving game of the year
- F1 22
- Gran Turismo 7
- Need for Speed Unbound
RPG of the Year
- Citizen Sleeper
- Elden Ring
- Weird West
- World of Warcraft: Dragon Flight
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Sports Game of the Year
- fifa 23
- Mario Strikers: Battle League
- MLB The Show 22
- NBA 2k23
- OlliOlli World
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Dwarf Fortress
- Ixion
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters
Technical achievements for immersive reality
- Among Us VR
- Cosmonious High
- Moss: Book II
- Red Matter 2
- The Last Clockwinder
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Cosmonious High
- Moss: Book II
- Red Matter 2
- Tentacular
- The Last Clockwinder
Incredible results for an indie game
- Immortality
- Neon White
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Online Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- fifa 23
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalkers
- Marvel Snap
- Rumbleverse
