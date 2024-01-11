The Settlers will have to wait: the return of Ubisoft's RTS delays its release date

So let's see it Full list of the titles selected as candidates for the awards, within the various categories provided.

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences has released the list of candidates to the prizes DICE Awards 2024 which will be awarded next month and, at the moment, they see Marvel's Spider-Man 2 as the most popular title with 9 nominations in various categories.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Alan Wake 2 are the most popular

Alan Wake 2 emerges as the second title with the highest amount of nominations

The title with the greatest amount of nominations, as we have seen, is Marvel's Spider-Man 2 by Insomniac Games with 9 nominations, but Alan Wake 2 follows him very closely with 8 nominations in various categories.

Oddly enough, on this front Baldur's Gate 3 is only in third position with 7 nominations, while the splendid indie Cocoon has collected 6 nominations this round.

Also competing for the title of game of the year is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom which obtained 5 nominations, so the games that we have also seen in other awards ceremonies this year are reintroduced.

Also Starfield earned two nominations, for Art Direction and RPG of the Year, while Hi-Fi Rush has 3 nominations in Animation, Audio Design and Action Game of the Year.

The prizes, decided by a jury of specialists in the various sectors, will then be awarded during a special event to be held on February 15, 2024 at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas.