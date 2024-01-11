The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences has released the list of candidates to the prizes DICE Awards 2024which will be awarded next month and, at the moment, they see Marvel's Spider-Man 2 as the most popular title with 9 nominations in various categories.
So let's see it Full list of the titles selected as candidates for the awards, within the various categories provided.
Game of the Year
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cocoon
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Final Fantasy 16
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Alan Wake 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Starfield
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Alan Wake 2 – Anderson Saga
- Baldur's Gate 3 – Astarion
- Baldur's Gate 3 – Karlach
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 – Miles Morales
- Thirsty Suitors – Jala
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Alan Wake 2
- Diablo IV
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Planet of Lana
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Alan Wake 2
- Cocoon
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Dave the Diver
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Finals
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Action Game of the Year
- Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon
- Dead Space
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Remnant II
Adventure Game of the Year
- Alan Wake 2
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Family Game of the Year
- Disney Illusion Island
- Fae Farm
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Midnight Girl
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Fighting Game of the Year
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
- Street Fighter 6
Racing Game of the Year
- F-Zero 99
- Forza Motorsport
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged
- Lego 2K Drive
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy 16
- Starfield
Sports Game of the Year
- EA Sports FC 24
- MLB The Show 23
- WWE 2K23
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Against the Storm
- Cobalt Core
- Dune: Spice Wars
- The Last Spell
- Wartales
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Asgard's Wrath 2
- Assassin's Creed Nexus VR
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- Vertigo 2
- We Are One
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Asgard's Wrath 2
- Assassin's Creed Nexus VR
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice
- Vertigo 2
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- Cocoon
- Dredge
- El Paso, Elsewhere
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
Mobile Game of the Year
- Gubbins
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Honkai: StarRail
- Land Nil
- What the Car?
Online Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Diablo IV
- Omega Strikers
- Street Fighter 6
- The FInals
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cocoon
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Alan Wake 2 are the most popular
The title with the greatest amount of nominations, as we have seen, is Marvel's Spider-Man 2 by Insomniac Games with 9 nominations, but Alan Wake 2 follows him very closely with 8 nominations in various categories.
Oddly enough, on this front Baldur's Gate 3 is only in third position with 7 nominations, while the splendid indie Cocoon has collected 6 nominations this round.
Also competing for the title of game of the year is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom which obtained 5 nominations, so the games that we have also seen in other awards ceremonies this year are reintroduced.
Also Starfield earned two nominations, for Art Direction and RPG of the Year, while Hi-Fi Rush has 3 nominations in Animation, Audio Design and Action Game of the Year.
The prizes, decided by a jury of specialists in the various sectors, will then be awarded during a special event to be held on February 15, 2024 at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas.
