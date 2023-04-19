Home page World

From: Carina Blumenroth

Leonardo DiCaprio could be called as a witness if the defendant stands by his testimony. © Montage: Imaginechina-Tuchong/Imago, YayImages/Imago

Leonardo DiCaprio’s German cousin faces charges in court. The accusation: cheating. How that relates to the famous actor.

Munich – You can’t choose your own relatives and there’s always some kind of trouble within the family. That works too Hollywood-Stars, like actors Leonardo DiCaprio so. His German cousin could make DiCaprio testify in court. It is about alleged imposture – in conversation are 100,000 euros and a Porsche Cayenne as a company car.

Leonardo di Caprio’s German cousin is accused

It all started in 2018 – a Munich production company was looking for a leading actor for an international film project. Niklas I then got in touch and said that his cousin, Leonardo diCaprio, was interested. It just takes a little persuasion from a close confidante. That’s where he should have come into play.

Agency fee for the famous cousin – that's what Niklas I is said to have received: Niklas I. paid well for the supposed persuasion work, he is said to have received 100,000 euros and a Porsche Cayenne as a company car from the production company, informed bild.de.

As a result, Niklas I. claims to have had a few meetings with Leonardo diCaprio, for which he flew to the USA. In May 2018 they are said to have been at Prince Harry’s wedding and then celebrated on a boat in Mallorca. The said mediation talks loud bild.de at a glance:

First meeting in Los Angeles: The production company is said to have been informed about current developments.

May 2018: After Prince Harry’s wedding party, Niklas I is said to have spoken to Leonardo DiCaprio about the film at the party on the boat in Mallorca.

June 2018: The two cousins ​​are said to have met in Central America, and a thirteen-page text for the film was said to have been discussed.

August 2018: Was supposed to meet at a birthday party – DiCaprio is said to have canceled at short notice.

That was too much for the company, by then the company is said to have spent around 300,000 euros. A criminal complaint followed – damage of around 100,000 euros is to be negotiated in court.

DiCaprio’s cousin soon in court: Production company lawyer reports to Instagram

The production company’s lawyer is Dr. Alexander Stevens, he made a post about the pending trial on his own Instagram page. Accordingly, the criminal trial begins on May 4th in Munich.

“If the defendant stands by his version in court, then expect Leonardo DiCaprio to be called as a witness,” said Dr. to Alexander Stevens bild.de.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s German relatives – roots in Oer-Erkenschwick

Irmelin Indenbirken is the mother of Leonardo DiCaprio and German. The woman originally comes from Oer-Erkenschwick and her mother still lived there. DiCaprio used to visit her often during the summer holidays and spend time with her. He is said to have a good relationship with his mother and grandmother, informed German wave. DiCaprio’s grandmother passed away in 2008.