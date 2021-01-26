American actor Leonardo DiCaprio wrote an open letter to US President Joseph Biden with a request to take measures to overcome the climate crisis and posted it on his account Instagram…

The actor has long been involved in environmental issues. In his address, he called on Biden to become a “climate president” who can lead humanity away from the “abyss” on which it finds itself.

DiCaprio also expressed confidence that Biden can replace fossil fuels with clean energy to reduce emissions, create more jobs and safeguard racial and economic inequalities.

In addition, the actor approved the decision of the American president to join the Paris Agreement on measures to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Biden signed a decree shortly after his inauguration to return the country to a coalition of governments fighting the climate crisis. It was reported that this process will take 30 days from the date of submission of the document to the UN. The US will return to the Paris Climate Agreement on Feb.19.

The Paris Climate Agreement was signed in December 2015. It was joined by 195 countries, including Russia. States are committed to taking steps to prevent the average temperature on Earth from rising by more than 2 degrees Celsius by 2100.

In June 2017, Donald Trump, then head of the United States, announced that the country was withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement. A month later, the White House notified the UN about this. This decision of Washington drew criticism from the international community.