Resource transferred through a philanthropic coalition will be destined to actions against deforestation and protection of indigenous lands

The NGO (Non-Governmental Organization) Re:wild, founded by actor Leonardo DiCaprio, is among the institutions that donated US$ 200 million for the protection of the Amazon. The artist shared the news on his profile on twitter.

The donation was made through the philanthropic coalition POP (Protecting Our Planet) and will be passed on over 4 years to support the expansion and management of protected areas and indigenous territories.

The actor and donor usually engages with Brazilian environmental issues. He recently spoke out against the approval of the Temporal Framework and also said he was “an honor” to be with the Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sônia Guajajara, and the deputy Celia Xakriabá (Psol-MG) in support of Amazon conservation.

The donation was announced on Monday (June 26, 2023) during the Global Fund for the Environment event, in Brasília. At the time, US$ 90 million was announced in support of Brazil. There was also the promise of another US$ 840 million.

The Ministers of the Environment, Marina Silva, and of Indigenous Peoples, Sônia Guajajara, also participated in the event. The project said it was working “in close coalition” with ministries to protect the intended areas.