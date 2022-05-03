In a tweet in Portuguese, the actor calls activists “heroes of democracy” and is endorsed by Anitta

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio returned to campaign to encourage the issuance of voter registration by young Brazilians aged 16 and 17. The movement has gained strength since artists, football teams and politicians started using social media to talk about the importance of voting in the October elections.

On a post in Portuguese, published on Monday (May 2, 2022), the American called people who are helping young people to take the voter registration out of “heroes of democracy”.

The singer Anita commented the actor’s post: “Next time I see you again I’ll make you make a video saying this in Portuguese”, joked the Brazilian in English.

In Publication Previously, on April 28, DiCaprio spoke about voting by teenagers and the importance of Brazil to the global ecosystem, with an emphasis on the Amazon. According to the Hollywood actor, what happens in the country has a global impact on the environment.

“Brazil is home to the Amazon and other ecosystems that are essential for climate change. What happens there is important to all of us and the youth vote is critical to driving change for a healthy planet.”wrote the Oscar winner.

“HULK” AND “LUKE SKYWALKER” APPEALS

Actor Mark Ruffalo, famous for playing the Hulk in the franchise of Avengers, had already endorsed the appeals of Brazilian artists for young people to take the voter registration card. On March 24, also in the twitterRuffalo shared a post by Anitta on the subject and said it was important for “defeating Bolsonaro”.

“In 2020, Americans only defeated Donald Trump because record voters used their democratic rights, especially young people,” he said. “To defeat Bolsonaro, Brazilians aged 16 and 17 must register to vote in the upcoming elections. They have until May 4th to do that.”

Last Sunday (May 1st), he published in Portuguese: “Guys from Brazil! RT here with the videos you guys made encouraging other young people to take the title. I will repost 5 videos before the May 4 deadline. Let’s rock this campaign! Democracy and the planet win.”

Mark Hamill, who plays the character “Luke Skywalker” in the franchise films Star Wars, commented on Ruffalo’s post on Monday (May 2). He made a reference to Star Wars with the deadline to normalize the electoral situation. “Take your voter registration by May 4, young people from Brazil! May the 4th be with you… ALL!”, wrote.

The franchise has the famous phrase Jedi “may the force be with you” (translated: may the force be with you). The sound recalls the deadline to obtain, regularize or transfer the voter registration (may the fourth).

HOW TO GET THE TITLE

The deadline for normalizing the electoral situation is May 4. Anyone who fails to do so will be unable to vote in this year’s election. Remembering that in Brazil voting is mandatory for literate adults who are between 18 and 70 years old.

THE Power 360 explains in this video how to get the voter registration. Watch (3min23s):

The 1st round of the 2022 elections will be on October 2. The 2nd shift is scheduled for the 30th of the same month.