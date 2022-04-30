Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro responded to Leonardo DiCaprio after the Hollywood actor, a fervent environmentalist, urged the country’s young people to vote in the year-end elections.

“Brazil is home to the Amazon and other ecosystems critical to climate change,” DiCaprio tweeted Thursday. “What happens there matters to all of us and the vote of young people is essential to drive change for a healthy planet,” he added.

Bolsonaro, who cut funds for environmental protection, responded with sarcasm. “Thank you for your support, Leo! It is really important that all Brazilians vote in the next elections,” tweeted the far-right leader, who has been in office since 2019. “Our people will decide whether they want to keep our sovereignty over the Amazon or be ruled by criminals who serve foreign interests. “

DiCaprio is a supporter of greater protection for the Amazon rainforest and donated $ 5 million to conservation actions in 2019.

Bolsonaro has faced widespread criticism of his government’s environmental policies and has been accused of allowing an acceleration of deforestation in the region. According to satellite surveys, the number of trees felled in the Brazilian Amazon in January of this year far exceeded the deforestation of the same month last year. The destroyed area was five times larger than in 2021.

Brazil’s vast rainforest absorbs huge amounts of greenhouse gases from the atmosphere, acting as a true ‘lung’ for the planet to breathe. But the more trees that are felled, the less the forest will be able to absorb emissions.

It is not the first time that the two have clashed over the issue. In 2019, Bolsonaro accused DiCaprio of “giving money to set the Amazon on fire”. Last year, the environmental actor joined dozens of celebrities to urge US President Joe Biden not to sign any environmental agreements with Brazil due to increasing deforestation in the Amazon.