Emiliano Martínez, better known as Dibu Martínez, continues to celebrate, three months later, the third world crown of the Argentine National Team, obtained in the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper was essential throughout the World Cup, but in the final he played a crucial role, saving a chance from Randall Kolo Muani in the late game.

Martinez then saved two saves in the tiebreaker to help Argentina turn around at Lusail Stadium.

Throughout the World Cup, Martínez, in addition to his performance on the pitch, stood out for various eccentricities. This, without counting the celebration of him being considered the best goalkeeper in the World Cup, in which he took the Gold Glove to his genitals, applauded by some and criticized by many.

One of Dibu’s eccentricities occurred in the match against Poland, when he appeared with a haircut in which, on one side, you could see the colors of the Argentine flag, including the sun that it has in the center. Some misinterpreted it and believed that Dibu had put on the colors of Boca Juniors.

The new cut of Dibu Martínez

Now, Dibu draws attention again for a decision of his off the field: he appeared with a new haircut, closely related to the World Cup that his team won.

Martínez was shown in an act of one of the sponsors of the Argentine Football Association sitting in a barber’s chair, drinking mate and with his new hairstyle, which has a star on the back of his head, commemorating the obtained in Qatar.

