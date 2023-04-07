UEFA President Alexander Ceferinconsiders that the captain of the Argentine team, Lionel Messi, should have called attention to his teammate, Emiliano Martinezfor his offensive gestures and attitudes after the final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

(You may be interested: Did Piqué dedicate his goals to Shakira and Clara Chía? Agüero’s viral theory)

In the book “Messianico”, the journalists Sebastián Fest, from Argentina, and Alexandre Juillard, from France, include statements by the Slovenian lawyer about the best player in the last World Cup, in which he claims that “I should have said something, told him to stop doing that, to show some respect.”

Criticism of Messi

The Argentina team is the world champion and its great figure, without a doubt, is the ‘Flea’.

“In the end, Messi plays all year with (Kylian) Mbappé,” explains the sports manager, referring to the mockery of ‘Dibu’ Martínez to the French striker:



“If you see how he reacted during penalties… I can’t understand why he makes fun of Mbappé, the puppet thing and things like that. That’s not sportsmanship, it was primitive and I didn’t like it.”

Ceferin, who highlights the “humility” of the Argentine captain, also highlights in that interview the “good job” of the goalkeeper, but thinks that “his reactions were primitive”.

Regarding the famous gesture made by the Aston Villa goalkeeper when he picked up the award as the best in his position at the Qatar 2022 World Cup and placed it in front of his genitals, the UEFA president believes that it was “a disgusting thing”.

“That is not done. You won the World Cup! Show some greatness, show that you are not primitive. You can be a perfect goalkeeper, but if you are not a good person…”, he adds.

In that passage of the book, Ceferin expresses his admiration for the football displayed by Messi in the last World Cup and affirms that “without him, Argentina would not have even reached the quarterfinals.”

“When you don’t know what to do on the pitch, you pass the ball to Messi. I was sure that the final, which was fantastic, was finished, that the cup was already Messi’s. And in the end it was deserved, Argentina was better than France”, he summarizes.

The latest edition of the book “Messianico” (Sudamericana, 2022), an investigation into the life and football career of Argentine Lionel Messi, was published last week in Spain and this week in Argentina.

EFE

More sports news