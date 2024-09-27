TO Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez is facing a sanction in the tie for his bad behavior in the two most recent matches of the Argentine National Team, against Chile and Colombia.

At the end of the match that Argentina lost against Colombia in Barranquilla, on the eighth date of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, Dibu starred in a incident with a cameraman from the official broadcast who was following him: he slapped him.

Before, in the victory against Chile at the Monumental, Dibu had starred in another scene that the fans ended up celebrating: that day, Argentina celebrated the Copa América title with its fans and The Aston Villa goalkeeper took the trophy to his genitals, as he has done on other occasions.

For this reason, Fifa would have lost patience with Martínez and would be ready to punish him. The version came from the Argentine press. According to journalist Nani Senra, Dibu would be suspended for the next two qualifying matches.

The world and American champion will face Venezuela on October 10 in Maturín and five days later they will be at home against Bolivia in Maturín. Those would be the games that Dibu would miss.

Martínez has not missed a knockout game since the last double date of the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, in which Argentina played against Venezuela at home and against Ecuador against the visitor, in March 2022.

