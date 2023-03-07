Tuesday, March 7, 2023
'Dibu' Martínez: with one of the worst records in the Premier League, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 7, 2023
in Sports
‘Dibu’ Martínez: with one of the worst records in the Premier League, video


The Aston Villa goalkeeper does not have a good time with statistics.

Yes ok Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez was one of the great ‘culprits’ of Argentina coming out champion in the Qatar World Cup 2022, its current status in the Premier League is not the best.

Last week he was awarded as the best goalkeeper of the previous season, received the ‘The Best’ and he dedicated it to his family and to all Argentines.

See also  Audi wins the Nurburgring 24h with Phoenix Racing

(Piqué’s friend launches “bombshell” on Shakira: “Maybe it’s just the other way around”)
(Nairo Quintana throws himself with everything and burns one of his last cards, video)

His present in the Aston Villa goal is not good, he leaves a lot to think about and although he has come out figure, because the statistics put him against the wall.

their numbers

He has conceded 13 goals in 2023, which makes him the goalkeeper with the most beaten goal so far this year.

Similarly, the goalkeeper has conceded 31 goals out of the 38 that his squad has conceded so far in the 2022-2023 season.

Aston Villa have won their last two games: 1-0 at Crystal Palace and 2-0 at everton, but he had a string of games lost and in which Martínez conceded 11 goals.

Photo:

Screenshot ESPN, EFE

fell 4-2 with Arsenal3-1 with the Manchester City and the leicester He nailed four, not minor data and that leave the goalkeeper in a bad position.

Finally, his prize rating is 6.3 per game, which leaves a lot to be desired defending Aston Villa’s goal, which is 11th in the standings with 34 units.
(Ronaldinho: friend ‘sells’ it and reveals intimacies of his parties)

See also  James Rodríguez: there is a romp at Al Rayyan

Sports

