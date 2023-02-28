Dibu Martinezthe champion goalkeeper with Argentina in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, arrived at the awards gala Fifa’s Best as a favourite, for his saves in the World Cup and for being a key player in lifting the title.

El Dibu, controversial Aston Villa goalkeeper, had exceptional moments in the World Cup, such as a save against France that was worth gold.

Well, this Monday Fifa recognized his importance for Argentina and awarded him The Best award for best goalkeeper.

Dibu went to the podium, dressed in a suit, and without doing any extravagance, as is his style, which has led him to be loved and hated.

The goalkeeper, with the trophy in his hands, moved the attendees and spectators with his emotional speech.

“It’s something very nice for my career, a source of pride for my country, winning a World Cup after 36 years is beautiful, people know how passionate it is to be Argentine and to be able to win the World Cup. We feel the connection with the country, it’s pride,” he said.

El Dibu broke down when talking about his family, remembering the importance of his parents and his wife in his entire career.

“My family is a big part of this, Aston Villa, Scaloni who gave me the chance, it was the dream of my life; my wife… They always ask me about my idols, and I always say: see my mother clean buildings 8 9 hours, my dad works, they are my idols,” Dibu said with a broken voice.

