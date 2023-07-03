Dibu Martínez “was knocked out”: the Argentine goalkeeper’s party ended in penalties

The International Football Board (IFAB, in English) decided to modify the rule that governs shots from the penalty spot. Starting this weekend, archers will not be able to distract performers in any way. They must remain on the sentencing line until the impact of the ball. The psychological tactics of Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez and other goalkeepers before the definitions from the twelve steps urged those responsible for the rules to introduce modifications to regulate the behavior of the goalkeepers.

Called “anti-Draw law”due to the habit of the Argentine goalkeeper in this type of tactics (especially used in the Copa América 2021), rule 14 has a new text, which came into force as of this weekend.

“The goalkeeper must remain on his own line of judgment, between the two goal posts and in front of the kicker until the impact of the ball. The goalkeeper will not behave in such a way as to distract the kicker in an illegal manner. For example, he will not delay the execution of the penalty or touch the posts, the crossbar or the net of the goal ”it reads in the regulations.

From now on, goalkeepers will not be able to disrespect them or provoke penalty takers. In other words, the already famous “Look at me, brother”, from Martínez to Yerry Mina, from Colombia, in the semifinals of the Copa América in Brazil 2021 today would be considered an infraction. And he would deserve a yellow card.

From this weekend the archers will have to limit themselves to doing their job. I mean, catch up. They will not be able to influence the kickers in any way. They won’t even be able to throw the ball away, run the ball to the kickers or change the spot of the penalty before the shot. They will not be able to talk to the referee either. They will have to remain in their bow, waiting for the auction.

