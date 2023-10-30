The Argentine Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez, goalkeeper of Aston Villa and the world champion team, was awarded this Monday with the Yashin award, which designates the best goalkeeper of the year, at the Ballon d’Or gala.

The goalkeeper, who received the award from his father, succeeds the Belgian from Real Madrid in the list of winners Thibaut Courtoiswhich he obtained last year.

The rest of the candidates were the Moroccan from Al Hilal Yasin Bono, Thibaut Courtois, the Brazilian from Manchester City Ederson, the Croatian from Fenerbache Dominik Livakovic, the French from Milan Mike Maignan, the Cameroonian from Manchester United André Onana, the English from Arsenal Aaron Ramsdale, the Frenchman from Lens Brice Samba and the German from Barcelona Marc-André Ter Stegen.

#BallonDor Emiliano Martínez is the winner of the Lev Yashin Award for the best goalkeeper in the world His saves not only made a country vibrate, but dazzled the entire planet. Congratulations, Draw! 🧤 pic.twitter.com/PbCdb79UgK — 🇦🇷 Argentina National Team ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) October 30, 2023

“Dibu” received some boos both when his name was announced and when he spoke, to the point that one of the presenters of the gala, the former soccer player Didier Drogba, asked the French public for respect.

Martínez spoke about the World Cup final in Qatar against France and praised the French star, Kylian Mbappé, who scored three goals for him. Asked about his great save at the end of extra time against Randal Kolo Muani, which allowed Argentina to go to penalties, he acknowledged that in the midst of the tension “I didn’t even know who had kicked me.” Finally, he showed his pride in being Courtois’s successor and in being accompanied among the nominees by “goalkeepers” that he admires “a lot.”

