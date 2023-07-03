The goalkeeper of the Argentine soccer team, Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez, who became World Cup champion in Qatar, began a brief tour of South Asia on Monday with a lightning visit to Bangladesh, a country that showed great devotion to the victories of the albiceleste in the universal event.

Martínez, gold glove in said championshipcame from Amsterdam to participate in various promotional events where he was able to interact with some 200 fans before meeting with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina.



“You are the man who brought glory to Argentina. I wish you every success,” Hasina told the goalkeeper, the president’s spokesman, Ihsanul Karim, told the media.

Photo: Juan Ignacio Roncoroni. efe

During the meeting, which took place in the Prime Minister’s office, Martínez offered Hasina an Argentine team shirt signed by him and conveyed his happiness for “knowing the passion for soccer that Bangladeshis feel.”

Among the fans he had interacted with hours earlier was local cricket heartthrob, Mashrafe Mortaza, who coached his team at the 2015 and 2019 World Cups and shared his excitement at meeting the Argentinian goalkeeper.

“It has been a very short meeting, but it is a great feeling. The goalkeeper of the World Cup winning team is in front of our eyes! He does not know how many years of waiting for me and millions of people like me ended the day Argentina won the World Cup! “He celebrated on his Facebook profile.

The busy schedule of Martínez, who plans to fly this Monday to the city of Calcutta, in eastern India, did not allow him to have more commitments that would allow him to get closer to the Bangladeshi public, who loves everything related to the Argentine team.

Despite the fact that the Bangladesh national team has never achieved great success on the international scene, and its men’s team is ranked 192nd in the FIFA ranking out of 211 possible, the celebrations of their fans for Argentina’s triumphs during the Qatar World Cup went around the world.

Argentinian flags waving on the roofs of thousands of houses in Dacca, a television presenter offering the news with the Argentina shirt, or the deployment of several giant screens to follow the matches of the albiceleste demonstrated the passion that a country located thousands of kilometers felt for Argentina.

Reopening of the Embassy

As a result of this support, Argentina returned the gesture in February by reopening its embassy in Bangladesh, more than 40 years after it was closed by the military dictatorship of Jorge Videla, and promised to support the development of soccer in Bangladesh.

Photo: Eph. WEATHER Archive

The Bangladeshi support for Argentina dates back mainly to the 1986 World Cup, when Diego Armando Maradona led the team that achieved the second star with a series of masterful performances.

Although there are also many fans who feel a similar devotion to Brazil, especially since the time of Pelé. Unlike his lightning visit to Bangladesh, Martínez will have several public events in India. Tomorrow he will visit the stadium of one of Calcutta’s most historic clubs, Mohun Bagan, where he will be the main guest at a charity football match for the Indian club, the goalkeeper announced on Facebook.

In addition, he will attend multiple fan, sponsor and promotional events before leaving on Wednesday. Like Bangladesh, India also left iconic images during the World Cup of thousands of fans dressed in the albiceleste celebrating Argentina’s successes. “I know that Calcutta and Bangladesh have great Argentine fans and I am very excited to meet them,” she said.

EFE

