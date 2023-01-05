The Argentine team had to go through several obstacles to reach the desired port. After settling a group phase that began unexpectedly against Saudi Arabia, the albiceleste team lifted against Mexico and crowned a pre-qualifying stage against Poland that left some traces of doubt as to how it worked, an aspect that looked oiled in the coronation of the Copa América and the Finalissima.

In the round of 16, Australia suffered a Lionel Messi in one of his best matches; In the quarterfinals, some arbitration rulings led to a penalty shootout against the Netherlands and subsequent qualification to the semifinals with another outstanding performance by Messi, in the company of Julián Álvarez to defeat Croatia 3-0.

Upon reaching the grand final, La Scaloneta had to face the powerful France, who was diminished by an excellent collective level, accompanied by goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez, an athlete prepared for the key moments, of maximum tension, that the teams go through in competitions of as high a level as a World Cup.

With a development of a match that seemed to be largely favorable for Argentina with a 2-0 draw, striker Kylian Mbappé, first with a penalty and then with a volley, made it 2-2 and the match went to overtime. In the last 30 minutes, divided into two periods of 15, both teams scored a goal and ‘Dibu’ Martínez starred in a historic save against Kolo Muani that deprived the Europeans of skipping the definition of penalties, that ‘title goal’.

Now they reveal what he said to him later in the penalty shootout.

So ‘ate it’

Dibu Martínez was chosen by Fifa as the best goalkeeper in the World Cup. Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

From the twelve steps, La Scaloneta found a new virtue to exploit with players of great character and cold mind to go through a moment where it was decided who would be the new world champion. That is why Martínez, with a lot of bench from his teammates, tried to dissuade the opponents and when it was his turn to face Kolo Muani, the goalkeeper looked at the substitute bench to see if it was him.

With a gesture of pointing to the next performer, the phrase is read on Martínez’s lips: “Who is it?”, followed by that, he consulted about more specific data, which denotes a previous study of each player who was going to kick : “Is it the one with the little step?” Receiving an affirmative answer, the Aston Villa goalkeeper transformed and with a mischievous smile began to weave his strategy to get the France player out of focus who was approaching the area.

After the pantomime made by the goalkeeper, the Polish referee Szymon Marciniak decided to admonish him for some improper gestures, added to a bawdy talk with the judge. Despite Muani converting his penalty, his teammate Kingsley Coman suffered a great moment from Dibu, who flung herself over a stick and saved a powerful shot.

On the Argentine side, with tensions at their maximum in order to be crowned champion, defender Gonzalo Montiel took charge of the fourth execution with a powerful shot, to the other stick that goalkeeper Hugo Lloris chose to vent and shout champion.

