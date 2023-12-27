Almost unintentionally, out of inertia, Aston Villathe fashionable team in Europe, won 0-2 before half an hour of their visit to Old Traffordwithout deserving it Manchester Unitedvictim of an incredible self-destruction in his area, but better on the field, as he later demonstrated to win everything over his rival (3-2) in an epic comeback.

First, with the two goals of Alejandro Garnacho, Author of the 1-2 and 2-2 between minutes 58 and 71, he leveled the duel between the apotheosis of his fans, which broke out definitively when Hojlund finished off the 3-2 in the 82nd minute.

Incredible

The victory, the return, the resurrection, of United. A relief for Ten Hag. He never deserved to lose United. Yes he deserved to win.

The mirage of Emery's Aston Villa faded in the second half. A slowdown, just when the best are moving together, just three points from the leadership of the Liverpool; with only one defeat in the last 14 games until he was devoured at Old Traffford; capable of beating City and Arsenal or setting goals that he did not even imagine in the summer, even if his match this Tuesday ended in nothing. His defeat was a reflection of his inferiority.

Martinez again

In one of Aston Villa's goals, one of the players stood behind the goalkeeper Onanabegan to speak to him, while his companions prepared for the auction.

After the center of the free kick, came Aston's goal, which gave them a lead in the game, which they could not maintain until the end.

On social networks it was said that this play went unnoticed and that the goalkeeper was the one who came up with the idea. Emiliano 'Dibu' Martínez.

What happened is unusual, but what the forward did was make the goalkeeper uncomfortable and distract him so that the goal could be scored.

