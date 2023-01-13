‘Dibu’ Martínez: the tremendous defense of his dog after attack, video

Christiane Endler (Lyons)Sandra Cloths (Barcelona), Yassine Bono (Seville), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) and the Argentine Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) are among the nominees for best goalkeeper at The Best awards in their respective categories.

Martínez was decisive in the world title of ArgentinaBonus in the great tournament made by Morocco and Courtois in the achievement of the Real Madrid of Spanish LaLiga and the Champions League.

Brazilians complete the list of applicants Alison Becker (Liverpool) and Ederson (Manchester City).

more defense

Once Martínez returned to Aston Villa, news broke about him and his family. He bought a Belgian Malinois shepherd dog, a breed that can weigh 30 kilograms, to take care of the house.

What is known is that land, sea and air teams from the United States Navy USA or also SEALs use this type of animal to carry out different tasks and missions thanks to their intelligence.

Belgian Shepherd Malinois – mascot of Dibu Martínez.

The English media claim that the animal cost 20,000 pounds sterling and that the pet was also bought to strengthen the security of his home.

The goalkeeper recently published a video showing how the animal is alert to defend the property.

