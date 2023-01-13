‘Dibu’ Martínez: the tremendous defense of his dog after attack, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
emiliano martinez
emiliano martinez
The footballer bought it to protect his home.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
January 13, 2023, 07:02 AM
Christiane Endler (Lyons)Sandra Cloths (Barcelona), Yassine Bono (Seville), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) and the Argentine Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) are among the nominees for best goalkeeper at The Best awards in their respective categories.
Martínez was decisive in the world title of ArgentinaBonus in the great tournament made by Morocco and Courtois in the achievement of the Real Madrid of Spanish LaLiga and the Champions League.
(Strong reaction from Antonela Roccuzzo after Shakira’s strong song to Piqué)
(Gerard Piqué, after Shakira, receives a second blow in less than 24 hours)
Brazilians complete the list of applicants Alison Becker (Liverpool) and Ederson (Manchester City).
more defense
Once Martínez returned to Aston Villa, news broke about him and his family. He bought a Belgian Malinois shepherd dog, a breed that can weigh 30 kilograms, to take care of the house.
What is known is that land, sea and air teams from the United States Navy USA or also SEALs use this type of animal to carry out different tasks and missions thanks to their intelligence.
The English media claim that the animal cost 20,000 pounds sterling and that the pet was also bought to strengthen the security of his home.
The goalkeeper recently published a video showing how the animal is alert to defend the property.
(Piqué, betrayed by his mother? Unexpected reaction to Shakira’s strong song) (In Arabia they want Messi: this is the juicy offer for the Argentine)
January 13, 2023, 07:02 AM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Dibu #Martínez #tremendous #defense #dog #attack #video
Leave a Reply