Emiliano the ‘Draw’ Martinez, With a stellar performance that included a stratospheric save to Jack Harrison modeled on that of Casillas to Perotti in 2009, he gave away three points to Unai Emery’s Aston Villa, that with the interventions of its new captain, the saving appearance of Álex Moreno and the goals of Leon Bailey and Emi Buendía, won 2-1 against leeds united to return to the path of victory.

A few days after being knocked out of the FA Cup by a fourth division team, Unai Emery’s Aston Villa got back on track in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Leeds United based on the appearances of

Emiliano Martínez and in a lucky debut by Álex Moreno.

Thanks to both of them, especially ‘Dibu’, the Birmingham team smiled again after signing two consecutive punctures.

The most painful, just five days ago against Stevenage, stung a team that is already eliminated from the FA Cup and League Cup.



Now, only focused on the Premier League, Aston Villa recovered from the draw against Wolves last day (1-1) and continues in the right direction since Unai Emery’s arrival on the bench.

In total, with the Spanish coach, he already has four victories in six games and has settled in the center of the table.

Leeds United, who aspired to get closer to that area for which many sigh, found themselves with two problems: the first, a bit of Leon Bailey after four minutes that forced the team Jesse March to row against the current; and, the second, the apparitions of Alex Moreno and “Dibu” Martínez, providential to avoid the tie of his rival.

Álex Moreno, signed this week from Betis, found himself on the pitch after a quarter of an hour. Initially on the bench, he came onto the Villa Park pitch to replace the injured Lucas Digne.

the catcher

And, soon, he would win over his fans, who applauded a key action to scare the equalizer on the scoreboard.

Rodrigo Moreno suffered it, who after haggling one-on-one against ‘Dibu’ Martínez, was unable to celebrate a goal sung by the unexpected appearance of the Spanish winger. With one knee, and in an unorthodox position, he launched himself against the green to get a ball that headed straight for the net of the goal defended by the Argentine world champion.

Cheered by his new fans, he later handed over the baton to his teammate, who imitated Iker Casillas’ intervention before a shot from Diego Perottand in the stadium Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan against Sevilla more than a decade ago.

On this occasion, Jack Harrison was the victim and ‘Draw’ the hero with an impossible stretch after a point-blank shot from the Leeds United player.

Those two actions marked the end of the first act and, in the second, Aston Villa, more solid, almost sealed the match with a header from Emiliano Buendia. The ‘Dibu’ still had to appear again to get an impossible hand from a shot by Wilfried Gnonto that avoided more than half an hour of uncertainty.

Then, near the end, Patrick Bamford closed the gap, but it was too late. Emery’s team, with the inspiration of the ‘Dibu’, once again subscribed to victory.

EFE