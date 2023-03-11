‘Dibu’ Martínez: the money they paid for the World Cup final gloves

goalkeeper’s gloves Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez, world champion in Qatar-2022, were auctioned this Friday for $45,000 to benefit the theater Garrahan Hospital Oncology, the main pediatric hospital in Argentina.

“45,000 dollars for the Dibu gloves to help the Garrahan boys!” The Argentine Pediatric Foundation (FuPeA) announced on its Instagram account.

The auction was held this Friday through the bidbit_subastas platform and included the virtual participation of the goalkeeper through a video call from his home in England, where he plays in the AstonVilla.

‘I did not hesitate to donate them’

The auctioned gloves were the ones that Martínez used to save the penalty shootout against France in the final in Qatar (4-2), in which Lionel Messi’s Argentina became champion after drawing the match 3-3.

“When they gave me the option to donate the World Cup gloves, I didn’t hesitate, it’s a good cause for the boys,” said the goalkeeper during the broadcast of the event.

The goalkeeper had autographed the inside of the gloves when announcing his donation to the auction last February.

Photo: Screenshot ESPN, EFE

“The world finals are not played every day, (the gloves) are special. But it helps a child much more than me to have them hung in a painting in my house,” he explained his decision to donate them.

