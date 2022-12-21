Lionel Messi grabbed the spotlight on Sunday with Argentina’s world title, but another player also deserved hero status in the final, goalkeeper Emiliano ‘Draw’

Martinezkey in the victory in the penalty shootout against France (4-2 after a 3-3 draw).

After Gonzalo Montiel scored the shot that gave the Albiceleste the third world star, after those of 1978 and 1986, the Aston Villa goalkeeper threw himself onto the grass, with his arms crossed, and spent several seconds completely perplexed, trying to digest the historic achievement he was experiencing.

“A game to suffer, again we had it under control. Two shots from m… back and we tied the game. Another thing we said, that it was fate to suffer. We get 3-2. They charge us another penalty. We They put in. They almost scored two goals for us. Thank God I got that foot out later”, recalled Emiliano Martínez, who allowed his team to reach the penalty shootout with a great save at the end of extra time to Kolo Muani. “

Later, ‘Dibu’ Martínez was named the best goalkeeper of the tournament. And after that distinction, came the controversial gesture that has been classified as obscene by several Internet users.

That, the point of contention with one of the French players, the defender Adil Rami, who went against ‘Dibu’ with strong messages on social networks.

“The biggest piece of m… in the world of football”Rami told him.

‘Most Hated Man’

Through his Instagram stories, Rami told “Dibu” Martínez, with a post in which he put his photo, that he was “The biggest piece of m… in the world of football”.

In the same ‘story’, he added that Martínez was “The most hated man”.

Photo: Instagram Adil Rami

Rami was part of the French champion squad in 2018. However, he did not make the squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

So far, Martínez has not responded to the strong words.

*With AFP

