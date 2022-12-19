‘Dibu’ Martínez tells why he celebrated with the obscene gesture, video

‘Draw’ Martinez He was the protagonist in the definition by penalties of the Argentine title, this time in a World Cup final, against France (2-2, 3-3 in extra time and 4-2 on penalties) and stopping the launch of Kingsley Eat.

“A game to suffer, once again we had it under control. Two shit shots back and they tied the game for us. Another thing we said, that it was fate to suffer. We got 3-2. They charge us another penalty. They put us in. Almost They score two goals against us. Thank God I got that foot out afterwards”, said the goalkeeper.

(Lionel Messi: Maradona’s secret premonition that came true)

(Argentina: camouflaged fan shows her breasts and can go to jail, video)

And he added: “And then I did my thing, what I dreamed of. There could not be a World Cup that I have dreamed of like this. I have no words.”

Against…

But once he received the trophy, Martínez brought it up to his groin, in a particular celebration, which he has done on other occasions.

Of course, the gesture was very controversial, it was classified as obscene, rude by some Internet users.

Asked about the reason that led him to make the gesture, the goalkeeper was left with nothing and pointed to the French.

“I did it because the French booed me. Pride doesn’t work with me,” said ‘Dibu’ to the Argentine outlet La Red.

(The five reasons that made Argentina the World Cup champion in Qatar)(The ten facts that the Qatar 2022 World Cup left behind)

​