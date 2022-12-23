More than 100,000 people cheered this Thursday in the coastal town of Mar del Plata, some 400 kilometers from Buenos Aires, Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinezgoalkeeper of the Argentine National Team that was proclaimed World Cup champion in Qatar.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper, a native of one of the most touristy places on the Argentine coast, received a tribute in front of a multitude of people, like those who flocked to witness each Albiceleste match in the Qatari event.

A giant screen on a stage where he was honored showed images of the different performances of ‘Dibu’ throughout the World Cup, with special focus on the two penalty shootouts that Argentina won in the quarterfinals and in the final against France, which gave the third star in history to the Albiceleste.

Before this celebration, from the stage, the goalkeeper indicated that in penalty shootouts he becomes “strong” and knows that the rivals “respect” him. Furthermore, he revealed his secret in the initial shot.

The secret of the ‘Drawing’

Dibu Martínez was criticized for his gestures when receiving the award as the best goalkeeper in the World Cup. Photo: EFE/EPA/Friedemann Vogel

“When I saved the first penalty (against France), I know that the other boy was going to be nervous, he threw it out. It fell … everything”he said to the applause of the people of Mar del Plata.

Martínez, who came with the tournament’s Best Goalkeeper award and the champion’s medal, said that the captain, Lionel Messi, “is the best player on the planet” and his dream, like that of the rest of the team, was “to give a title to I read in the selection”.

After the victories in the Copa América (2021) and in the Finalissima (2022), “my final dream as a goalkeeper was to give the best in the world the world title so that there is no doubt that he is the best player in all of history”, confessed.

Martínez remembered his origins on the dirt court in the Jardín neighborhood of Mar del Plata (Buenos Aires province), and expressed his “pride” for having become world champion with Argentina.

“Every game we played we said we were playing for the people. We don’t go to the national team for money, but for the colors. Seeing Mar del Plata or the boys from each city with so many people was a source of pride. When the legs couldn’t give, the heart always took a step forward,” he said.

Argentina was proclaimed world champion this Sunday after beating France 4-2 on penalties, after a 3-3 tie in 120 minutes of play. The Albiceleste obtained its third world title, after those achieved in Argentina 1978 and Mexico 1986. To these three achievements, add the three lost finals of Uruguay 1930, Italy 1990 and Brazil 2014.

SPORTS

*With EFE

