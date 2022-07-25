More than a year has passed since that match of the Copa América in Brazil in which Argentina eliminated Colombia on penalties in the semifinal phase, in a duel that sparked many.

Argentina defeated Colombia on penalties and goalkeeper Dibu Martínez was the protagonist, not only because he stopped the shots to Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina, and Edwin Cardonabut because of his attitude and his provocations that in the end deconcentrated the Colombian kickers.

‘We were told cold breasts’

In that Copa América match, the goalkeeper became famous for a phrase that made a career, when before the payment He told Yerry Mina: “Are you nervous, huh? Look how I eat you…”.

In the new documentary of the Argentine National Team, which premieres worldwide, and which shows unpublished shots of the selected team, the goalkeeper uncovered himself and once again remembered what he experienced in that match and his confrontation with the Colombian players.

He revealed that before his sentence and his saves, there was a provocation from the Colombian National Team.

“At halftime the Colombian players had told us that we were cold-chested and that we were losing finals. I took it very personally”Dibu said.

This provocation referred to the finals lost by Argentina in the 2014 World Cup, against Germany, and in the two Copa Américas against Chile in 2015 and 2016.

“That’s why I wanted to eliminate them at any cost”added the goalkeeper in this documentary.

The controversy does not stop

The two players were involved in a controversy.

A year later, the episode between Argentina and Colombia is still going around the media.

The goalkeeper recently told other details of his challenge to Mina. “In the previous match against Uruguay, Mina scored a goal against Fernando Muslera and he began to dance. I know Muslera and I had not liked what Mina did. So once I saved the penalty, all those memories came and well … you already know the celebration, “Martínez commented with laughter, last June.

