Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez was the big winner of the weekend in the Premier League. The Argentine goalkeeper, who comes from being a figure in the World Cup in Qatar, was exposed after making a serious mistake in a goal kick that ended up precipitating a new defeat for his club, Aston Villa. This time, by two goals to four, against Leicester City.

Now, when some English and other Latin American media criticize him for his performance, the goalkeeper himself chose to respond.

And, just like it is on the court, it was accurate.

The reaction of the ‘Draw’

At minute 11 of his team’s last game, Martínez made an unusual mistake.

By then, when Aston Villa was already leading 1-0, the Argentine goalkeeper decided to give the ball to French midfielder Boubacar Bernard Kamara, despite the fact that he was surrounded by three rivals.

The pass, in full goal kick, ended up condemning the goalkeeper himselfwho had to see how Englishman James Maddison hit his bow.

After that failure, Villa managed to score another goal, but then collapsed. At 41, the African Kelechi Promise Iheanacho put things two by two. In the epilogue of the game, the Brazilian striker Tetê put Leicester ahead and, already in the second half, with a much slower pace, Dennis Praet sealed the final 4-2 with a goal on 79′.

“It was a strange match, we’ve had a good run in January and we’ve been very solid defensively… today the mistakes cost us the game“Martínez told the microphones of the sports wing of the British channel ‘BBC’.

Questioned about his unusual mistake, without hiding, Martínez was accurate: “We have had more than one mistake, Leicester deserved the win, they really pushed up top. We are trying to play from behind and there will always be mistakes”.

“What matters is how we react now”concluded the ‘Draw’.

