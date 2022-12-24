The last epic triumphs of Argentina had him as the protagonist. The 2022 World Cup, but also the 2021 Copa América, discovered Emiliano Martínez, Draw, in hero mode.

Since the national team’s consecration in Brazil, last year, the figure of the goalkeeper has taken on another dimension, and the guardian who saves with body and mind accepted the challenge.

Colossal in the penalty shootout with France, although he also had a huge intervention when in the closing stages of the second overtime he deployed every muscle in his body to cover Kolo Muani’s shot that had a net destination and would have meant the today unthinkable defeat in Qatar 2022.

(You can read: Lionel Messi, the best athlete in the world in 2022 for EL TIEMPO).

The two sides of the ‘Drawing’

At 30, the giant who intimidates rivals on the court tHe also has a kind sidefamiliar, and when he removes the armor that makes him invulnerable during a game, he excites with his messages, with his attitudes, with the simplicity of the common man.

The constant desire to excel pushes him to be a little better at every moment, an arm-wrestling that he has played since he was a boy, when he was put to the test in the infantile ones of Mar del Plata.

Like everything in him, his hero is assaulted by his own villain. In the middle of the celebration and after receiving the Golden Glove, El Dibu made an obscene gesture while he was looking towards the stands: he put on the trophy as if it were his penis.

“I did it because the French booed me, pride does not go with me”picked up Mundo Deportivo.

The villain with dark glasses was also in the tremendous celebration of the national team with 5 million Argentines in the streets of Buenos Aires: he carried a baby doll to which he attached a photo of Mbappé’s face.

A perfectionist, victory and glory did not stop him from criticizing what resulted in his performance in the World Cup final. An analysis on the field of play, with the heartbeat still racing and the multiple sensations running through it completely, because just minutes had elapsed since the consecration.

“It was a game to suffer, because once again we had it under control and with two shitty shots back they tied us. It was destiny that marked that we had to suffer, because in the supplementary we put 3-2, they charge us another penalty against … Thank God I took that foot out, “Martínez commented through tears about the development, dramatic and changing, and the save who exposed his virtues and the mental strength that he always displayed, even in the dark and uncertain passages of his career and even in the World Cup itself, because the defeat at the premiere with Saudi Arabia hit him fiercely and for that reason he spent long hours talking with your psychologist.

The ritual of penalties

I drew Martínez, in one of his taunts towards Kylian Mbappé.

Penalties are a mental game for Dibu. But so is a match and for that reason he has his routines that he seeks to focus on.

There is a ritual, a mixture of meditation and exercises, in which Martínez rediscovers himself. The center of the arch is the space that he chooses to develop the ceremony: breathing is decisive for that inner journey.

Everything happens in a minimum time, sometimes it does not exceed a minute. Once the protocol is completed, he kisses his left wrist and joins his co-workers, Franco Armani and Gerónimo Rulli, for the warm-up. The liturgy and psychological help were adopted during his time in Getafe (Spain), when he could not find his place and that strength that always prompted him to tear down walls seemed to falter, to the extent that he doubted his condition.

Just as he overcame his fear of flying by throwing himself on top of a mattressHe also had the courage to undertake the journey from Mar del Plata to Buenos Aires to join Independiente -before he was dismissed by River and Boca- and later, at just 16 years old and without games in the first division, he went to the Premier League. It wasn’t an easy adventure either, but once again he redoubled his efforts to reach the top.

The World Cup took his pulse again: after the loss against Saudi Arabia, the warrior needed to return to the battlefield and although Mexico and Poland practically did not worry him, he offered security and transmitted confidence to his teammates. A virtue that is not weighed in saves, but it is the support that a team needs to discover after a defeat.

With Australia he had a fantastic save against Garang Kuol, against the Netherlands he became a giant in the penalty shootout and with France he combined the two facets of the game. In the match with the Socceroos, he showed the Argentine flag painted on his head, a promise he made with Germán Pezzella, Guido Rodríguez and Marcos Acuña.

Each save was a confidence boost and each series of penalties was a demonstration of his robustness. “I’m going to save two,” he said before the series with the French. “I did my thing, what I dreamed of. It is the moment in which I have to give my teammates peace of mind, because once again they kicked me three times and they scored three goals. The first one could have saved it too, I threw myself badly, ”he pointed out about Mbappé’s shot, which defeated him in the three wrestling matches: two during the game and one more in the tiebreaker.

The solidity that he offered in Qatar, the colossal appearances to sustain results or win a definition by penalties had his individual prize with the election of the Best Goalkeeper of the World Cup. As is customary – he did it in the 2021 Copa América – he broke the protocols and after taking the trophy – which represents a gloved hand – he replicated the sexual celebration that toured the planet last year, after the series of penalties with Colombia , in Brazil, and it was repeated at the Maracana, after the team defeated Scratch and broke the spell of 28 years without titles.

The definition with the Netherlands also had him at the center of the controversy and even Fifa opened a file for his behavior.

“For you who gasped (verbally provoke) before the game. Boqueá ahora ”, he fired from a distance at Louis Van Gaal, who in perfect English later vented his fury at the comments that the veteran coach rehearsed before the duel of the quarterfinals.

The almost childish situations or those that border on misplacement seem to contrast with his fondness for psychology, although they are unexpected discharges that release the pressure that he supports on his back. But, just as with gestures, shouts, grimaces, words, he tries to emotionally destabilize his rivals, there are images that are forgotten in the midst of so many celebrations, bullfights and hugs.

Dibu approached Mbappé, while the French star was devastated on the field of play, to offer him his accompaniment. Later, with Mandinha – his partner – and his children Santi and Ava, he posed in the goal where the penalties were taken with the world cup and the best goalkeeper trophy. For them, also for their parents, it was the dedication: “I come from a very humble place and I had to leave when I was very young, I want to dedicate this to my family,” he confessed with reddened eyes and tears streaming down his face.

Each of the various scenes that he stars in a match is behind the backing of the task with David Priestley, Arsenal’s head of Psychology and Personal Development, with whom he has held up to three virtual sessions a week, since 2018.

“I started four years ago and my head is more focused than ever, win or lose. With what football demands, every player needs a psychologist. Today it is very easy for you to receive a message from someone who insults you or threatens you or asks you to leave. That’s why you have to keep your head focused and have a goal”, highlights who in the 2021 Copa América had 700,000 followers on social networks, and the boom in his performance and the national team raised that figure to 2.4 million in a day.‘Dibu’ Martínez or the guardian who lives with the personalities of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

THE NATION, FROM ARGENTINA

OF THE AMERICAN NEWSPAPERS GROUP

(GDA)

More sports news