A long shot, impossible for goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, from the Colombian John Duran sealed Unai Emery’s Aston Villa comeback, led by a double from Ollie Watkins, and between them they overturned Everton’s two-goal lead (3-2), already condemned to last place in the Premier League.

Duran’s third goal of the season was a marvel. A powerful shot from about thirty metres out that found its way into Pickford’s right corner in the blink of an eye and which ended up rewarding the persistence and faith of Unai Emery’s team and punishing the lack of success of the ‘toffees’, who could have sealed the win and suffered another defeat, their fourth, in as many games. He enjoyed it.

Villa Park is the scene of a comeback for Aston Villa in a season full of attractions, such as the Champions League, which starts on Tuesday against Swiss side Young Boys.

The win, the third in the English league, definitely puts the Villains back on track, having started the season inconsistently, with a win against West Ham but then a defeat against Arsenal. Before the international break, they found their way back to winning ways against Leicester.

The Dibu, open-mouthed

Jader Duran celebrates with Aston Villa. Photo:AFP Share

Aston Villa were met with a strike from Colombian Jhon Duran, who completed Unai Emery’s comeback with a shot. It was a great goal, with a powerful finish, which aroused praise in England.

Even the reaction of his teammate, the Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez, went viral. Dibu grabbed his head and opened his mouth in surprise at the Colombian’s tremendous goal.

Dibu and Jader recently faced each other in the duel between Colombia and Argentina in Barranquilla, a match in which the Argentine goalkeeper was the protagonist of a controversy by hitting a TV camera.

