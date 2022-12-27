Adil RamiFrench soccer player, generated controversy in the world of soccer by ranting against ‘Dibu’ Martínez after the 2022 World Cup final, discrediting the work of the goalkeeper of the Argentine team with strong qualifications.

On social networks, the former member of the ‘Bleus’ defined the Aston Villa goalkeeper as “the biggest piece of me… in the world” and “the most hated man”, in addition to ensuring that the Moroccan Yassine Bounou should have won the golden glove.

“Mbappé traumatizes them so much that they celebrate the victory against our prodigy more than their World Cup,” he even dared to say.

In this regard they spoke Ángel Di María, Leandro Paredes and Germán Pezzella, brand new world champions with the ‘Albiceleste’, and came out in defense of their compatriot. Minutes later, in a counterattack, Rami responded.

(You can read: ‘Who is Dibu Martínez?’: the fierce criticism that corners the Argentine goalkeeper).

‘Go there’

‘Dibu’ is “the best goalkeeper in the world,” commented ‘Fideo’ when he came across Rami’s statements in a publication in the Olé newspaper on Instagram.

“To cry elsewhere,” he added.

After Paredes added with a “Go there Rami” and Pezzella closed laughing at the Frenchman with another humorous request: “Now without crying.”

As expected, the Argentine fans joined the charge against Adil Ramim, who did not back down despite the criticism and attacked Emiliano Martínez again with a high-calibre ‘caricature’.

“Can you teach me to cry?” the Frenchman posted, with images of Dimaría crying under the headings “when you lose”, “when you win”, “when you leave a club” and “when you see this tweet”.

HE MESSED WITH THE NOODLE 🤌😡 After Rami’s words, Di María came out to support Dibu and said that he is “the best goalkeeper in the world. Let’s cry somewhere else.” However, the Frenchman did not want to be left behind and went for more. “Will you teach me how to cry, Angel?” He posted on his story. pic.twitter.com/xTmweuM1TP — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) December 27, 2022

SPORTS

*With information from El Comercio, from Peru.

From the Newspaper Group of America

(GDA)

More sports news