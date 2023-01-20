Just over a month after the consecration of the Argentine soccer team in the Qatar 2022 World Cup on penalties against France, former Argentine goalkeeper Hugo “el loco” Gatti once again criticized Lionel Messi’s performance in the World Cup and minimized his importance for obtaining such a precious trophy. Instead, he chose to highlight the performance of Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez in the arch

‘Dibu was more important than Messi’

The former goalkeeper referred to the triumph of the Argentine National Team Photo: Screenshot

In the midst of a heated debate about obtaining the third star in the World Cup at the hands of the team led by Lionel Scaloni, Gatti insisted that the figure of the selected player was the goalkeeper. “The goalkeeper (by ‘Dibu’ Martínez) was more important than Messi”he said in the Spanish program El Chiringuito where he is a regular guest.

In this sense, the former Libertadores champion goalkeeper with Boca justified: “He covered the fundamental balls, he won the penalties.” Meanwhile, the rest of the commentators were trying to change his mind.

However, he remained firm in his statements and went further: “The most decisive player was the goalkeeper, the goalkeeper. During the games he did not catch a ball, if the ones that went to the goal were a goal, but when he had to appear in the final minute, he appeared ”.

It also considered that Ángel Di María’s game was more preponderant than Messi’s, although the captain has scored more goals (seven) in all instances and was chosen the best player in the World Cup. He said that “Fideo” “up was the most important” because “overflows and played for the captain.”

“For me Messi was not essential”he declared in the debate that he recalled the victory in Qatar and previously, he had said that “his World Cup was relatively good, but he will never be more than Maradona.”

In addition, in other programs he suggested that he is not among the best in history: “First, no one surpasses Pelé and, here in Argentina, no one surpasses Diego.” And he maintained that despite the defeat “Mbappé is the best in the world.”

